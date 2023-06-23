Bodybuilding: Andrea Presti takes 2nd place at the EMPRO Classic in Alicante

Next appointment on July 9 at the “Mister Big Evolution Pro” in Estoril where he won in 2022

The 2023 competitive season of Andrea Presti, icon of Italian bodybuilding, starts positively. The blue athlete took 2nd place in the “Open” category (i.e. without weight limits) at the EMPRO Classic in Alicante (Spain), one of the most important European competitions on the IFBB Pro circuit (International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness), with the aim of qualifying for the Mister Olympia for the 3rd consecutive year (it is the most important international bodybuilding event and has been held annually in the United States since 1965). This year it is scheduled from November 2 to 5, 2023, in Orlando (Florida/USA), at the Orange County Convention Center. The champion from Brescia has been bringing Italian bodybuilding to the top of the world for several years (28 years after the last participation, at the Mister Olympia, by an Italian athlete) and is a point of reference for thousands of practitioners in the sector.

“It’s a more than positive start to the season, both for the number and for the quality of the athletes competing in the Open category” declared Andrea Presti. “I will continue with coach Mauro Sassi, who has always followed me, preparing for the next race on the calendar. The new appointment is for the “Mister Big Evolution Pro” in Estoril. A race that is even more emotionally important to me, because, just 12 months ago, I won the pass for Mr. Olympia 2022 right here in Portugal. This year, participating in it has become even more difficult, because only by winning, in a race on the international, you can fly to the United States in November. For me, conquering the pass means crowning a sporting dream as an athlete, but also being able to make the sport of bodybuilding increasingly visible and popular in Italy”.