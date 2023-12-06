Bodybuilding champion Zheng Shaozhong: Dare to break through yourself and perform a wonderful life

Langfang, China – Zheng Shaozhong, a teacher from Langfang Normal University, has recently made headlines by clinching the gold medal in the men’s classical bodybuilding height 171cm category at the 2023 IFBB World Fitness and Bodybuilding Championships held in Spain. Despite his victory, Zheng Shaozhong continues to stay dedicated to his training regimen.

On December 6, Zheng Shaozhong was seen sweating it out in the fitness and bodybuilding training room of Langfang Normal University, meticulously working on his chest muscle group. Despite his recent triumph, Zheng Shaozhong has not missed a single day of training and is paying attention to every minute detail of his workout routine.

Apart from being an accomplished athlete, Zheng Shaozhong is also a mentor. After graduating from Beijing Sport University in 2012, he joined Langfang Normal University as a teacher and established the school’s fitness and bodybuilding training team. In his spare time, he has been dedicated to coaching and mentoring students, with over 150 team members under his guidance. His efforts have contributed to numerous championships in events such as the China College Student Bodybuilding Championships and the National Bodybuilding Championships.

It is evident that Zheng Shaozhong’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to both his personal growth and that of his students has made him a worthy role model in the world of fitness and bodybuilding. As he continues to make strides in his career, he remains an inspiration to aspiring athletes and coaches alike.

