Ninety one years. That’s how long generations of Bohemians fans have been going to Ďolíček to watch football. On Thursday evening, they will have to make an exception: the iconic but outdated stadium in Vršovice does not meet the cup rules, so the rematch of the second preliminary round of the Conference League with Bodö/Glimt (first leg 0:3) will take place in the asylum at Letná. Like in September 1979, when the Kangaroos lost to the famous Bayern Munich in the Sparta arena.

