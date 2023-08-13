Home » Bohemians are troubled by shooting impotence. Veselý does not understand the behavior in limes, he submitted changes
Bohemians are troubled by shooting impotence. Veselý does not understand the behavior in limes, he submitted changes

Four matches, three goals scored. But only one of the game, as two fell after standard situations. Gross inefficiency in the end is bothering the Bohemians footballers, who, despite a number of promising opportunities, did not score at home against Slovakia and, after a narrow 0:1 defeat, came up empty-handed for the second time in the season. “Maybe a draw would have suited the match better, maybe 2:2. But when we didn’t score a goal and the opponent did, it’s hard to want to score,” coach Jaroslav Veselý realizes.

