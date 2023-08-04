Bohemians – Bodö/Glimt 2:4, the miracle at Letné does not happen, the kangaroos have finished in the European Cup

Due to the fact that Ďolicek, the usual refuge of the Kangaroos, does not comply with UEFA regulations, Spartan Letná hosted the duel under normal circumstances. She dressed in a green and white robe, and the excited stands loudly cheered the home team on from the start. After four minutes of the game, Antonín Křapka was not far from opening the score, but he narrowly missed the ball with a fish in the small area.

And as soon as it could show the indisputable quality of Bodö, it did so with ease. In the 22nd minute, Faris Moumbagna made a break, which sent Sondre Sörli out and he did not hesitate in the face of Michal Reichl. The geyser of joy was sparked by Matoušek’s lightning reply, who took advantage of Martin Hála’s pass across the goal and thus became Bohemians’ first scorer in the cups since 1987, when Pavel Chaloupka scored against the Belgian Beveren.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Green and white euphoria at Letná. Bohemians footballers celebrate a draw in the match against FK Bodö/Glimt in the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League. Goal scorer Jan Matoušek is also happy with the number ten.

But brave thoughts of a turnaround were cut short by the Achilles heel of this season, i.e. conceded goals shortly before the break. There were three minutes left before the half-time whistle when Moumbagna splashed the defense and converted a solo drive with icy composure.

But the kangaroo gang refused to give up. In the 54th minute, she equalized for the second time on the scoreboard thanks to stopper Křapka, who, like a cunning fox, waited for Hála’s dropped center and directed it directly into the net from close range. This was, despite some other heated situations in the Bodö goal area, but unfortunately the last entry with a green and white pen in the list of scorers.

When everything was heading for a draw, which would at least help the Czech coefficient a little, the Northerners inflicted two cruel blows on the home team in the last quarter of an hour. First, Albert Grönbaek headed in after a corner kick, Adam Sörensen also scored from the same penalty kick three minutes before the end of regular time. A beautiful story about the Kangaroos, who, despite expectations, after 36 years made it all the way to the preliminary rounds of the cup, ended with a pair of painful points.

Rematch of the 2nd preliminary round of the European Football Conference League (played in Prague at Letná): Bohemians Prague 1905 – Bodö/Glimt 2:4 (1:2) Goals: 26. Matoušek, 55. Křapka – 22. Sörli, 42. Moumbagna, 78. Grönbaek, 87. Sorensen. Referee: Birsan – Ghinguleac, Tunyogy (all Romanian). ŽK: Beran, Hála, Köstl, Prekop – Berg. Spectators: 12,089. First match: 0:3, Bodö/Glimt advanced. Bohemians: Reichl – Köstl (90. Mužík), Křapka, Hybš – Dostál, Hála (69. Kozák), Hůlka, Beran (90. Jindřišek), Kovařík – Puskáč (60 . Prekop), Matoušek (69. Hrubý). Coach: Veselý.Bodö/Glimt: Haikin – Sjövold (71. Wembangomo), Moe (71. Lode), Björtuft, Björkan – Saltnes (70. Fet), Berg, Grönbaek – Sörli, Moumbagna (85. Espejord), Pellegrino ( 79. Sörensen). Coach: Knutsen.

