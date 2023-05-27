Home » Bohemians have both feet in Europe, you just have to stick your thumb into it, says Sňozík. He goes into a tie with Příbramí
Sports

Bohemians have both feet in Europe, you just have to stick your thumb into it, says Sňozík. He goes into a tie with Příbramí

by admin

Almost 36 years. Bohemians could end their long cup fast soon, they can have a certain second preliminary round of the Conference League on Saturday afternoon. At home with Olomouc, they only need to draw, then they wouldn’t even have to look back at the result of Slovácko against Slavia. “It clicks. I have no doubt,” says Radek Sňozík, the former goalkeeper of the Vršovice team, a favorite of Bohemians fans and a renowned prankster, in an interview with Sport.cz. Now he trains the goalkeepers of the second division Příbram, which also has a strong end of the season ahead of it.

See also  Voghe, the Cantù freshman for the debut at Parisi The baby Sorgon is an extra weapon

You may also like

Date and time of Carlos Alcaraz’s debut at...

Giro 2023: route and profile of the 20th...

WC hockey 2023 | HOCKEY ONLINE: Canada will...

Lionel Messi: Destiny – new documentary goes inside...

Schwab and Straka on the PGA Tour in...

Premier League relegation: Everton, Leicester and Leeds fans...

Malone: ​​”The Lakers are fishing, we’re playing”

Rome-Salernitana, the Curva Sud empties and it freezes...

Ice Hockey World Championship: outsiders hope for a...

Hyundai and Kia renew partnership with FIFA until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy