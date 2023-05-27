Bohemians have both feet in Europe, you just have to stick your thumb into it, says Sňozík. He goes into a tie with Příbramí

Almost 36 years. Bohemians could end their long cup fast soon, they can have a certain second preliminary round of the Conference League on Saturday afternoon. At home with Olomouc, they only need to draw, then they wouldn’t even have to look back at the result of Slovácko against Slavia. “It clicks. I have no doubt,” says Radek Sňozík, the former goalkeeper of the Vršovice team, a favorite of Bohemians fans and a renowned prankster, in an interview with Sport.cz. Now he trains the goalkeepers of the second division Příbram, which also has a strong end of the season ahead of it.

