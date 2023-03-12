Already in the second minute, Pikul from Pardubice ran behind the home defense, but he did not overcome the goalkeeper Jedlička, and Janošek shot over from the subsequent stop. After that, balanced and combative football was played for a long time without any major chances. After half an hour of play, the home team Köstl missed the Pardubice goal from a turn in the penalty area. At the end of the first half, Bohemians put the opponent under pressure and opened the scoring in the 37th minute. After a jam in the penalty area, Beran passed to Hál, who hit the post with a ground shot. The 30-year-old midfielder scored the first league goal for the Kangaroos since arriving from Olomouc in the summer.

At the set time of the opening half, Drchal could have added a safety for the Vršovice team, but the goalkeeper Nita knocked his header away. The Romanian goalkeeper flashed a shot shortly after the change of sides against Prekop’s shot. The Slovakian striker was more successful in the duel in the 61st minute, when he jumped over Nita after Dostál’s center in an aerial duel and headed it up. Prekop scored for the third time in the league year.

Photo: Michal Kamaryt, CTK Goalkeeper Florin Nita from PardubicePhoto : Michal Kamaryt, CTK

Pardubice then got into the game a little more, but continued to fumble in the end. The team’s best scorer, Janošek, did not mature against Jedlička, and in the 77th minute, the home goalkeeper also caught substitute Krobot from close range. Bohemians thus defeated the East Bohemian team for the second time in the league season, winning 1:0 as guests in the autumn in Ďolíček.

Photo: Michal Kamaryt, CTK From the left, Michal Hlavatý from Pardubice and Václav Drchal from Bohemians.Photo : Michal Kamaryt, CTK