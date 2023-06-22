Bohemians will be outsiders, moreover they cannot play in Ďolíček. We have to fight with it and advance, the coach commands

But the 45-year-old coach also admitted to the club’s website that he did not want the Norwegian opponent at all. But not for performance reasons. “I didn’t have a favorite in the lottery, but for the sake of the fans I wanted an opponent with good availability. From this point of view, it didn’t work out very well,” Vesely regretted. “In addition, they play on artificial grass. We have to accept that and then bring in an opponent who will be more accessible to the fans,” added the favorite of Bohemians supporters.

David Bartek, another favorite of the stands and Veselý’s current assistant, on the other hand, welcomed the result of the draw. “Norwegians were my favourite, I wanted to look further than Slovakia or Poland,” he recalled, adding that Spartak Trnava or Lech Poznaň were also included in the list of potential rivals. “I’m looking forward to it,” added the 35-year-old Bohemians legend, who apart from a short loan spell in Kladno, she spent her already closed playing career in Ďolíček.

Josef Jindřišek, who is seven years older, will be fighting with the reigning vice-champion of Norway right on the pitch. After a successful last year, he extended his contract by a year, and at a time when the boots of most of his peers have long been hanging on a nail, he is preparing for his first start in European cups. “I was a little nervous before the draw, I haven’t experienced this situation before,” admitted Jindřišek. “I don’t know the team from Norway very well, but we’ll watch their matches on video and do everything we can to overcome it.”

For almost all the Kangaroo players, it will be a premiere on European soil, just like for Jindřišek. But the exact opposite applies to Jan Kovařík. The experienced left-back made more than fifty appearances in the cups, even scoring in the Champions League against AS Roma in 2018, helping his then-employer from Pilsen to advance to the Europa League from third place in the group. For him, the European Cups are, with a slight exaggeration, a routine matter. “I have to say that I didn’t really enjoy the lottery. If we build on the performances from last season, we have a chance to advance, that’s what we’re focusing on. The game against the artists will be unpleasant, but we will fight it,” believes the former representative.

The double match on July 27th will begin with a duel on the Bodö/Glimt pitch, the rematch is scheduled for August 3rd. Unfortunately for the Kangaroos, not in Ďolíček. “After a visit from UEFA, we received an official report from the commissioner, which confirmed Ďolíček’s ineligibility for organizing Conference League matches,” reads the club’s website. Bohemians will thus have to use asylum in the form of Prague’s Letná, the home of Sparta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

