Bohemka won in Pilsen and is close to the preliminary round of the Conference League

Pilsen footballers lost to Bohemians 1905 0:2 in the penultimate fourth round of the league extension in the group for the title. The home team extended their winless streak to six games in the top flight and lost for the third time in a row. Already in the first half, Martin Hála and Lukáš Hůlka decided the result. The “kangaroos” won for the first time in the extension part and followed up on the March 2:1 triumph at the Victoria Stadium. The unsuccessful defending champion will finish third.

