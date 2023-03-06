Home Sports BOI TAULL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

by admin
Nicolò Canclini from Bormio was unlucky and, in the men’s final struggling with some problems, his dreams of glory faded. This is the outcome of the sprint race which saw the Spaniard Oriol Cardona and the Slovak Marianna Jagercikova become world champions. YOUTH COMPETITIONS: A total of 104 young athletes competed in the Boí Taüll ski area. Among the under 18 gold for Spanish Laia Sellés Sánchez.

The silver medal went to Eva Matějovičová from the Czech Republic. Third was our Melissa Bertolina. For the men, as in the recent Eyof, all behind the blue Erik Canovi who crossed the finish line with a good gap on the second Mathieu Pharisa (Switzerland) and the third Griffin Briley (United States of America). First Chinese medal in the history of skialp in the under 20 race. Yuzhen Lamu won ahead of the Spanish María Ordóñez Cobacho, while Thibe Deseyn won the bronze medal.

The U20 men’s race saw a top performance by the German athlete Finn Hösch. Swiss Jon Kistler finished second ahead of Frenchman Jeremy Anselmet. SENIOR RACE: after the fall of Arno Lietha, super favorite of the predictions, the final has already been written for the home champion Oriol Cardona who won over the French Thibault Anselmet and Robin Galindo. Our Nicolò Canclini was only sixth, penalized by a problem with the materials. All female behind Marianna Jagercikova. Second place for the French Emily Harrop, while the Swiss Marianne Fatton takes home. For us 5th Murada and 6th Compagnoni.

CLICK HERE for photos by Maurizio Torri!!

