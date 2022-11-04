Four Daspo and stop banners and flags for Wednesday’s match against Bologna. These are the measures issued by the Milan police commissioner: the 4 Daspo hit the ultras of Inter who on October 29, at the news of the murder of the historic head of the Nerazzurri North curve Vittorio Boiocchi, forced part of the spectators to leave the second ring of the stadium while the Inter-Sampdoria match was in progress. They are also accused of private violence.

The stop

—

On the occasion of the match against Bologna, no banners or flags may be displayed in the Curva Nord. The access and use of megaphones and drums in the Curva Nord is also prohibited. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an information file on the events of Saturday evening at the San Siro. At the moment, from what has been learned, the file – which for now does not report any hypothesis of crime or investigations – will remain on the table of the prosecutor Marcello Viola at the moment.