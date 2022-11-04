Home Sports Boiocchi case, North Curve emptied: 4 Daspo and no banners
Sports

Boiocchi case, North Curve emptied: 4 Daspo and no banners

by admin
Boiocchi case, North Curve emptied: 4 Daspo and no banners

The accusations are of private violence, the Milan prosecutor’s office opens an information file

Four Daspo and stop banners and flags for Wednesday’s match against Bologna. These are the measures issued by the Milan police commissioner: the 4 Daspo hit the ultras of Inter who on October 29, at the news of the murder of the historic head of the Nerazzurri North curve Vittorio Boiocchi, forced part of the spectators to leave the second ring of the stadium while the Inter-Sampdoria match was in progress. They are also accused of private violence.

The stop

On the occasion of the match against Bologna, no banners or flags may be displayed in the Curva Nord. The access and use of megaphones and drums in the Curva Nord is also prohibited. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an information file on the events of Saturday evening at the San Siro. At the moment, from what has been learned, the file – which for now does not report any hypothesis of crime or investigations – will remain on the table of the prosecutor Marcello Viola at the moment.

Full service soon.

November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 13:39)

© breaking latest news

See also  Tokyo Olympics anti-epidemic new rules for table tennis competitions are not allowed to blow the ball, touch the table, and the Malone warm-up match eats two yellow cards a day | new crown pneumonia_sina news

You may also like

“My daughter in the gym went through the...

Bars and restaurants, additional contribution. How and when...

WTA finals – Swatek locks in the semi-finals...

Eboué, between the failed suicide and the lies...

Chinese Super League: Shandong Taishan wins Tianjin Jinmen...

Sottil: “Doing well the last three games to...

Federico Baroni: “Never hide your feelings. In human...

Record Serie B: one million spectators in the...

Pordenone-Lecco, friends against: Di Carlo will find Luciano...

Ktm with MV Agusta: buys 25% of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy