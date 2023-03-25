History of the melancholy career of Bojan, who has just retired.

Eleven framed shirts form the backdrop to a bare stage, barely raised, above which stands a screen with the writing Thanks, the thanks of the Catalans. The shirts aren’t there to present a huge new transfer campaign, or even to celebrate the renewal of some important player in the squad. Those shirts are there to mark a journey through time. All eleven bear the same name written on their back, Bojan, and their arrangement is not accidental either: first there is the shirt of the Barcelonain this case declined as farmhouseand lastly the shirt of Catalan national team. In the midst of these shirts there have been fifteen years of football, of goals, records, ambitions, disappointments and more records, more disappointments and more ambitions.

Son of a former Serbian footballer – who moved to Catalonia in the 1988/1989 season to play for Mollerussa Youth Football Club, in the Segunda Division – and of a woman from Lérida, Bojan Krkić Pérez was born in Lérida in 1990. Thanks also to his father’s profession, Bojan took very little time to get passionate about football and even less to start playing. He takes his first steps in the Bellpuig FC, a small team from the Catalan province of Lérida. In the area, of course, Barcelona dominates the scene not only in terms of supporter affection but also for the ramifications of scouting: this is how Bojan is soon noticed by observers blaugrana e he joined Barça in 1999just before his nineth birthday.

Barcelona can mean many things to a young Catalan, but perhaps nothing is as satisfying as the pride of being able to attend the farmhouse, the legendary youth academy that produces repeating players. To improve from a technical and – above all – physical point of view, the most promising talents are sent to play with older teammates. This is the fate that awaits Bojan, a destiny made of expectations and precocity which he helps fuel by scoring 220 goals in his first season in the Benjamín A category, playing seven. In eight years in the youth sector he will score 423 goals: an absolute record for the cantera blaugrana, the first of many that Bojan will break.

Bojan is not yet 17 and is already one of the most talked about players in Europe. Meanwhile he has already debuted in Barca B, scoring 10 goals in 22 games and attracting the attention of first team coach Frank Rijkaard, who made him play a few summer friendlies and then made his La Liga debut in September 2007 against Osasuna. Bojan turned 17 less than a month ago and he is the youngest debutant in the history of Barcelona (a record that will later be broken by Ansu Fati in 2019). Against Osasuna he enters as a right winger in a trident with Henry e Ronaldinho: it’s practically the teen version of Messi. Messi who is absent on Bojan’s debut day, but who will become a constant presence from that moment on and cumbersome in Bojan’s career at Barça. Bojan as new Messi first, Bojan as substitute for Messi then, Bojan as – only – fourth cousin of Messi at the end.

In this period of his career Bojan begins to get stuck in thetactical misunderstanding which will then condition him in the years to come: he can play in all roles on the attack front but it is not (one) understands whether it is Exactly a striker, an attacking midfielder or a winger. It was precisely as a center forward that he scored his first goal in La Liga, taking advantage of a brilliant pass from Messi (him again) who put him in front of Viera del Villarreal and transformed him into the youngest goalscorer in La Liga in the history of Barcelona (a record that will later be retouched, again once, by Ansu Fati).

The goal against Villarreal was followed by 9 in La Liga, one in the Champions League and one in the Copa del Rey, for a total of 12 goals in 48 official matches. Bojan is a star, not even of age he plays and scores in the most electrifying team in the world. But already in this period, however, something begins to crack, as he will later tell a Brand. We are still in the 2007/2008 season, his first in the first team, and at a certain point Bojan is invited to inaugurate a friend’s gym. After the speeches and celebrations, Bojan sees himself overwhelmed by the bystanders and begins to feel hot and his breath shortens. He has no other solution than to run to the bathroom to undress. According to Bojan, that’s when the nausea begins that will come to haunt him even 24 hours a day. Bojan later identified the cause of the crises in his marked sensitivity: “I’ve always idealized football and when I arrived in a big team, surrounded by great champions, the pressure overwhelmed me”. However, Bojan keeps everything to himself, the only ones who know his condition are his parents and the Barça doctor, who prescribes caffeine pills to be able to play when the attacks of nausea occur during the game, also triggered by anxiety for the approach of the 2008 European Championship.

Obviously such a precocious talent is watched by the CT Aragones, who already called him up in February for a friendly match against France in Malaga. Bojan responds to the call-up and until he enters the locker room after reconnaissance of the pitch he’s fine, but once he’s seated next to Iniesta he is seized by an attack of nausea which leaves him immobilized, unable to make their way to the massage therapists’ beds. Only the closeness of Iniesta manages to make him open up and to convince him to confess the situation he has been suffering for months now. Aragones and Hierro opt to send him back to Barcelona, ​​citing an attack of gastroenteritis as a reason before the media. Back in Barcelona Bojan continues to take care of him and manages to play almost always, but the string is more and more worn out. «Hierro was interested in me and wrote to me continuously»Bojan will say about that period, “with the treatment I was fine and could play but I was at the limit: I went to play with constant tension for fear of fainting”. Regarding the call-up for the European Championship, Bojan recalls: «Aragones called me the day before giving the list, telling me that he intended to summon me. I replied that I would have liked to go to the European Championship but that I would not have made it. I told him, “I just took a pill, I’m going to training but I’m at my limit. I’m afraid of going to the national team and that something will happen to me during transfers or in any crowded situation.”

The press wastes no time massacring Bojan and accusing him of snubbing the national team. He in an interview with TV3 he justifies himself, saying that after such an intense year he needs a little vacation, but his statement goes back to back and only further incites the fans.

Bojan thus transforms from a very precocious phenomenon to a mysterious object only because he doesn’t know (can’t) manage the pressure that his condition as “new Messi” imposes on him. Bojan is simply not Messi, and expecting him to do the same things, with the same continuity and efficiency as the Argentine is wrong and counterproductive. Unfortunately, the first one to not understand it seems to be his own Guardiola, new coach of Barcelona starting from the 2008/2009 season. With Pep Bojan slowly fades, ending up playing only parts of the game and further suffering his non-Messi condition. In hindsight, at that moment Bojan is still an excellent player, who deserves a starting position in a medium-large team in La Liga – where in fact Guardiola advises him to go on loan – but at the same time he is a prisoner of self-deception born years earlier: stuck with all his shoes in the narrative of “new Messi” (that Messi who is crashing into European football with a fury never seen before) Bojan is frustrated by the knowledge that none of his exploits will ever live up to his model. For the next version of a product to work, it is necessary that the first version has some defects, which can be improved; the “Messi-product” of that period, on the other hand, is simply perfect. Bojan slowly collapses under the pressure that he himself has imposed on himself: a phenomenon like him should be decisive in matches – he thinks – don’t watch them from the bench.

Slowly Bojan convinces himself to leave. It goes alla Roma da Luis Enrique (with whom love will never blossom) where he plays a lot but without making himself particularly useful (33 appearances and 7 goals in Serie A), and then at Milan, where he has time to participate again in a positive season before the Rossoneri crisis. In 2013/14 it is all’Ajax, the last major team of his career. In the Netherlands, rather than attracted by a technical project, Bojan seems to get there to rewind time, in a last desperate attempt to find Masia’s Bojan within himself – the one interested only in playing, no numbers or goals to pursue outside the field and your talent.

Even in Holland Bojan lasts only one season and the following year, as in a sort of extended interrail, he changes country again: he goes to England, more precisely to the Stoke City. Here Bojan unrolls his manifesto and confesses what it is that still moves him in the world of football: «I prefer positive sensations to trophies»admits to The country. However, Bojan immediately gives the feeling of not being suitable for the Premier and the bad omens materialize in January 2015 when the crusader breaks. He stays in the pits until the following season, then when he comes back he seems to be experiencing a second spring, managing to score 7 goals in 27 games, many of which he played in pieces. It’s just a flash in the pan: the 2016/17 season starts badly and in January he is loaned to Mainz. In Germany Bojan breaks yet another record, becoming the first Spanish player to score in the four major European leagues. A record which, however, resembles more the swan song of a disappointing career than the definitive consecration of a glorious career.

The last years of Bojan’s career seem to obey more the desire to wander than the desire to compete that one would expect from a footballer still in his prime. From loan to Mainz he goes to loan in Alavés, where he plays little and never scores; then he spends a year and a half at Montrealbefore signing his last contract with the Fish Kobe in August 2021. In Japan he finds Iniesta again, but the motivations that move him are now too thin: Thursday 23 March 2023, yesterday, Bojan decided to say goodbye to football at just 32 years old.

Now on that newly raised stage there is a man who is taking the floor. He struggles to hold back the tears, and he’s about to talk about when he was the greatest promise of contemporary Spanish football. Even if we already know it, it will be a pleasure to hear this story.

Thank you Bojan.