Bol in Diamond League with European hurdles record

Femke Bol from the Netherlands set a European record in the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in London. The European champion lowered the continental record to 51.45 seconds. She is only the third athlete in history to go under 52 seconds.

Just under a month before the World Championships in Budapest, Noah Lyles delivered strong times in the 200m and Marie-Josee Ta Lou in the 100m in front of around 50,000 spectators in the 2012 Olympic Stadium, also thanks to a bit of tailwind. The American Lyles won in 19.47 seconds, the Ivorian Ta Lou in 10.75 seconds.

