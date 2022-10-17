134 motorbikes at auction in the Bolaffi auction in Turin. They are visible from Monday 17 to Tuesday 18 at the Turin Wool Mill in via Bologna 220 in the Piedmontese capital

134 motorcycles and scooters are on sale at the Bolaffi auction scheduled for next weekend in Turin. Among these 134 pieces there is a very rare scooter, indeed unique: a Moto Guzzi designed by Emanuele Nicosia and built by DSN in collaboration with the White House of Wako in Japan, it was not a pure exercise in style but a so-called ” Sub ”- Sport Utility Bike – functional and efficient, based on Moto Guzzi Nevada 750 four-stroke V-twin mechanics.

The Sansone maxiscooter — The Sansone is the result of a perfect mix of contrasting styles and concepts: scooter comfort and cruiser performance. State-of-the-art for the production period, it is equipped with a camera instead of conventional rear-view mirrors, double rear trunk and aerodynamic windshield. It has remained a unique example, today a piece of high collection and of great aesthetic impact. Complete with workshop manual and descriptive book by Anna Visconti co-author of the project. Working, but stopped for a few years, it needs mechanical overhaul before use. Its price is very high, an estimate between 15,000 and 30,000 euros to which the auction fees must be added. An undoubtedly high expense, but the buyer of this “Sub” will be able to secure a vehicle that is not only singular, but unique.

A rare Norton 500 with a sidecar — Very beautiful and rare a Norton 500 with sidecar from 1948. James Lansdowne Norton founded his own motor company in 1898 in Wolverhampton starting the production of motorcycles equipped with engines of Swiss and French construction. In 1907 a Norton powered by a Peugeot twin and driven by Rembrandt Fowler won the first edition of the famous Isle of Man Tourist Trophy and, since then, the Norton name will be inextricably linked both to racing and to the Isle of Man TT. This company, despite being smaller than its British competitors such as Matchless and AJS, still managed to collect great commercial successes driven by advertising from competitive successes. In series production the various models were soon taken as examples of quality, performance and finishes, so much so that it was nicknamed "the unapproachable". In 1948 the model called M18 was presented, the superbike of the time, with the powerful single-cylinder 490 cc long-stroke engine with the famous 79 mm bore and 100 mm of stroke that became so famous in the competition model called Manx, distribution single overhead camshaft driven by spindle and bevel gears, with a frame equipped with the famous Norton patented "Roadholder" telescopic fork and without rear suspension. The proposed model is restored, in excellent condition, with some non-original components and is indeed equipped with a sidecar. The auction price is between 6,500 and 13,000 euros.

A stunning Triumph Trident — Towards the end of the sixties the European motorcycle industries, in an attempt to consolidate their position on the market without having to retreat, sought solutions to update their model ranges. The British, notoriously conservative, for their high-displacement motorcycles thought of further developing the engines, which were twin-cylinder and, at Triumph, the Technical Director Bert Hopwood, assisted by Doug Hele, thought of starting from the twin-cylinder of the T100 series by adding a cylinder and taking as reference the thermal groups of the single-cylinder 250 cc model, the chassis was similar to the Bonneville model with some improvements to the suspension. The new model took the name of T150 and, at the time it was a great success, today it is a highly sought after model. The proposed T150 is in excellent condition and equipped with some precious aftermarket components such as handlebars, Fontana front brake of the type approved for “derivative” races, single-seater saddle with tail and number plate and sole mufflers. The estimate of this beautiful English maxi from 1971 is between 12,000 and 20,000 euros. An auction fee of 19% must be added to the above prices. The motorbikes are on display at the Lanificio di Torino in via Bologna 220 from 11 am to 6 pm.