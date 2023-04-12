The Minister of the Presidency has attributed the proposal to the fact that the parties are in an electoral campaign and has shown all his respect for the proposals made by the political forces “no matter how unrealistic and useful” they may seem to him

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has rejected this Wednesday the proposal of the Catalan president, Pere Aragonés, to undertake a process after 28M to reach an agreed referendum, assuring that it is to return to the “loop” that divided Catalan society and made the autonomous community lose a decade. In his opinion, it is a “very unrealistic and very unrealistic” proposal.

This was stated this afternoon at the Spanish Youth Council, where he went to make a visit, and after the Catalan president announced this Tuesday that after the municipal elections on May 28 will convene debates with parties, entities and citizens to address the proposal for a clarity agreement for an agreed referendum.

The Minister of the Presidency has attributed the proposal to the fact that the parties are in an electoral campaign and he has shown all his respect for the proposals made by political forces "no matter how unrealistic and useful" they may seem to him.

But having said this, he specified that the Government of Spain is clear about what it wants to do after Catalonia I was in a “loop” that led nowhere, except for the confrontation since this region will lose a decade. And this, he said, goes through “agreement, dialogue, job opportunities, investment, by companies that invest in Catalonia and create opportunities for wealth, economic growth and employment.”

“Of course notno proposal that is to return to the pastthat divides Catalan society, that stresses the Catalans, that chronifies a conflict that returns to that loop in which Catalonia was for so many years, which meant a lost decade for the Catalans”, he exclaimed.

And he has insisted that proposals such as the one launched yesterday by the head of the Catalan Executive go back to “the worst past of recent Catalonia, the past of the conflict, of the division, of the division, of stressing society.” So he considers that “They are not the future of Catalonia”.

Thus, Bolaños has stressed that the Government of Spain is moving forward, turning the page definitively, looking to the future and that Catalonia is a Catalonia where there are employment and economic opportunities, dialogue between different people and that there are agreements. “That is the commitment of the Government of Spain”has riveted.