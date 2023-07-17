Boleslav wants high: Průvan in the squad, memories of the interplay between Matějovský and Kulich, Kušej remains

Boleslav took over as head coach Marek Kulič, a former excellent striker, with whom Matějovský played on the field years ago in the colors of Boleslav. They understood each other, they both belonged to the team that in 2006, among other things, famously eliminated Marseille in the UEFA Cup. “I always said that I played well with Kulda. The types of players he was suited me. And I think I suited them again,” says Matějovský.

“A lot of guys probably don’t even know about it. We have achieved achievements that may not even have been appreciated. We made it to the cup group twice. We beat Marseille, big clubs came here. But I don’t deal with it, I concentrate on what is here and now,” adds the forty-one-year-old matador.

The coach, who previously worked for the team as an assistant, is on hand. “I have to say that there are more and more coaches with whom I played,” smiles the Boleslav captain. good. I am one part of the team, I will try to help him on and off the field. We have a very open relationship. He and I are here to make the team successful,” explains Matějovský.

According to experts, Mladoboleslav midfielder Marek Matějovský has no competition in the league. Contribution from the program Přímák. Video: Sport.cz

The Boleslav cabin changed significantly over the summer. Nine new players arrived. The goal is clear: the Central Bohemians want to fight for cups. How many rookies will appear in the first league game of the season on Sunday against Jablonec? “Enough,” Kulič smiles, but you won’t get more out of him.

His squad included forwards Júsuf Hilál and Matěj Pulkrab, goalkeeper Matouš Trmal, defenders Dominik Kostka, Florent Poulolo, Andrej Kadlec and Mykola Yarosh, and midfielders Ladislav Kodad and Benson Sakala (captain of the Zambian national team). “We are satisfied, I thank the management for bringing them all,” Kulič praises himself. Of the fighters who were interested in Boleslav, only winger Ladislav Krejčí, who headed to Hradec Králové, did not succeed.

“We had the list of reinforcements selected since Christmas. The priority was that the players who come here want to prove something. To want to help us, to have a good character. The negotiations were difficult, but she succeeded. I believe that we are well prepared,” says the CEO of the Boleslav club, David Trunda.

When such a draft blows through the team, it takes time to play, to adapt to new players. “Yes, it always has to match. In preparation, we first scored a lot of goals, we tried something, we were preparing a new game system and style. There were a lot of inaccuracies, but we gradually worked on it and it was already visible at the training camp in Poland. We conceded only one goal in two matches,” Kulič refers to the last preparatory duels with Cracovia Kraków (1:1) and Warta Poznaň (1:0), participants in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

Mladoboleslavský Vasil Kušej is talking about a big commitment. Debate in the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

Offensive demon Vasil Kušej also remains in Mladá Boleslav, who soared in performance in the spring and progressively developed after coming from the second league Prostějov. “Nothing is happening around him. He’s here and he’s pooping. There is nothing on the table,” informs Trunda.

The news is that the Boleslav club has a new sportswear supplier. He is a Puma.

