Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players conceded after 33 seconds and only drew in Bologna

9
AC Milan have only managed to beat Italian league leaders Napoli in their last seven competitive matches, first 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The “Rossoneri” do not do well against other opponents, which was also confirmed by the match with Bologna. They conceded right away from the opponent’s first attack, after which Sansone came through.
The guests equalized at the end of the first period, when Pobega shot precisely from behind the goal. Despite the superiority in the game, AC did not manage to turn the match against the eighth placed Bologna.
|Table:
|1.
|Naples
|29
|24
|2
|3
|66:21
|74
|2.
|Lazio Rome
|30
|18
|7
|5
|49:20
|61
|3.
|AS Rome
|29
|16
|5
|8
|39:26
|53
|4.
|AC Milan
|30
|15
|8
|7
|49:37
|53
|5.
|inter milan
|29
|16
|3
|10
|48:33
|51
|6.
|Bergamo
|29
|14
|6
|9
|47:34
|48
|7.
|Juventus Turin
|29
|18
|5
|6
|47:24
|44
|8.
|It was on
|30
|12
|8
|10
|39:37
|44
|9.
|Fiorentina
|29
|11
|8
|10
|34:32
|41
|10.
|Udine
|29
|9
|12
|8
|39:36
|39
|11.
|FC Turin
|29
|10
|8
|11
|30:35
|38
|12.
|Sassuolo
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37:43
|37
|13.
|Monza
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34:41
|35
|14.
|Empoli
|30
|7
|11
|12
|25:37
|32
|15.
|Salernitana
|29
|6
|11
|12
|33:49
|29
|16.
|Lecce
|29
|6
|9
|14
|25:35
|27
|17.
|Spice
|30
|5
|11
|14
|25:48
|26
|18.
|Hellas Verona
|29
|5
|7
|17
|24:43
|22
|19.
|Cremona
|30
|3
|10
|17
|27:54
|19
|20.
|Sampdoria Genoa
|29
|3
|6
|20
|18:50
|15