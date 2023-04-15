Home » Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players conceded after 33 seconds and only drew in Bologna
Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players conceded after 33 seconds and only drew in Bologna

Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players conceded after 33 seconds and only drew in Bologna

AC Milan have only managed to beat Italian league leaders Napoli in their last seven competitive matches, first 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The “Rossoneri” do not do well against other opponents, which was also confirmed by the match with Bologna. They conceded right away from the opponent’s first attack, after which Sansone came through.

The guests equalized at the end of the first period, when Pobega shot precisely from behind the goal. Despite the superiority in the game, AC did not manage to turn the match against the eighth placed Bologna.

Table:
1. Naples 29 24 2 3 66:21 74
2. Lazio Rome 30 18 7 5 49:20 61
3. AS Rome 29 16 5 8 39:26 53
4. AC Milan 30 15 8 7 49:37 53
5. inter milan 29 16 3 10 48:33 51
6. Bergamo 29 14 6 9 47:34 48
7. Juventus Turin 29 18 5 6 47:24 44
8. It was on 30 12 8 10 39:37 44
9. Fiorentina 29 11 8 10 34:32 41
10. Udine 29 9 12 8 39:36 39
11. FC Turin 29 10 8 11 30:35 38
12. Sassuolo 29 10 7 12 37:43 37
13. Monza 29 9 8 12 34:41 35
14. Empoli 30 7 11 12 25:37 32
15. Salernitana 29 6 11 12 33:49 29
16. Lecce 29 6 9 14 25:35 27
17. Spice 30 5 11 14 25:48 26
18. Hellas Verona 29 5 7 17 24:43 22
19. Cremona 30 3 10 17 27:54 19
20. Sampdoria Genoa 29 3 6 20 18:50 15
