Bologna and Genoa in round of 32 – breaking latest news

by Guendalina Galdi

Retegui immediately decisive: lightning goal, then the brace. Bologna closes the derby with Cesena with a 2-0. Udinese and Frosinone are also advancing: the scoreboard with the pairings for the next round

Before the start of the Serie A championship, the Coppa Italia returned. From Friday 11th August off to the 32nds which will close on Monday 14th. Four matches a day and on the Friday that inaugurated this round Udinese, Frosinone, Genoa and Bologna took the pass for the 16ths.

The biggest victory was that of Sottil’s bianconeri against the newly promoted Catanzaro in Serie B: the final result was 4-1 thanks to goals from Lovric, Beto, Thauvin from a penalty and Lucca; Vandeputte’s momentary equalizing goal in the 12th minute of the first half was useless. A 1-0 result from Canestrelli’s own goal after just 7 minutes of play was enough for Frosinone. One between Cagliari and Palermo will be Udinese’s next opponent in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup while Di Francesco’s team will face the winner of Torino-Feralpisal.

In the evening Genoa took the field at Marassi which hosted Modena. Gilardino’s team won 4-3 and Retegui opened (after just 32 seconds) and closed the scoring.

Goals from Vsquez and Gudmundsson arrived in the middle, while Manconi, Tremolada and Gargiulo only deluded Modena, who however left the competition with their heads held high. Genoa are now waiting for the winner of Monza-Reggiana (to be played on 13 August at 21.15) to find out their next opponent in the Cup.

After 11 years, Bologna returned to play the derby against Cesena at the Dall’Ara and after 90 minutes of the match Thiago Motta’s team beat the black and whites with a clean 2-0. After just 2 minutes it was Corazza who unlocked the match, then Zirkzee set the point in the 80th minute with a good goal anticipated by a valuable play. The rossobl will face the winner of Verona-Ascoli in the round of 32 (scheduled for Saturday 12 August at 9pm).

Italian Cup second round draw: the pairings of the round of 32

Bologna/Vincente Verona-Ascoli

Winner Lecce-Como / Winner Bari-Parma

Vincente Cosenza-Sassuolo/Vincente Spezia-Venice

Winner Cagliari-Palermo/Udinese

Winner Monza-Reggiana/Genoa

Vincente Empoli-Cittadella/Vincente Cremonese-Crotone

Vincente Salernitana-Ternana/Vincente Sampdoria-Sudtirol

Frosinone /Vincente Turin-Feralpisal

Results and scorers from the matches of Friday 11 August

Udinese-Catanzaro 4-1



Lovric 9′ (U), Vandeputte 12′ (C), Beto 49′ (U), Thauvin rig. 64′ (U), Lucca 90′ +3′ (U)



Frosinone-Pisa 1-0



Canestrelli aut. 7′



Genoa-Modena 4-3



Retegui 1′, 57′ (G), Manconi 29′ (M), Tremolada 40′ (M), Vasquez 45’+3′ (G), Gudmundsson 51′ (G), Gargiulo 77′ (M)



Bologna-Cesena 2-0



Corazza 2′, Zirkzee 80′



