Obert puts his shoulder on it but Lykogiannis, formerly of Cagliari, is essentially the one who takes Bologna to the second round against Sarri’s Lazio. For Thiago Motta it is the first victory in five games, a small-big joy that arrived in the 24th minute of the second half when a corner kicked by Orsolini saw the double participation of the ex from Cagliari (who arrived in Bologna on a free transfer after 4 years in Sardinia) and of Liverani’s central defender for the final 1-0 also certified by a supremacy throughout the entire match.

Cross and offside

A game that had five comforting jolts at first played at a pace tending to drowsiness: three occasions for Bologna (Zirkzee, Bonifazi, Sansone), a crossbar from Barreca (39 minutes, ball touched by Bardi) and a goal disallowed against Schouten who – with the beautiful direction of Nikola Moro – has often gone ahead to make the added mezzala: one of his diagonal conclusion, on a perfect ball by Zirkzee (initially holder in place of Arnautovic), is certified on the net by the assistant of the Camplone referee but not from Var Di Paolo for offside by half a step compared to the last defender from Cagliari. The recovery, which Motta begins with three immediate changes (Arna himself, Orsolini and Soriano enter), certified the supremacy of Bologna who found the goal with Lykogiannis and a – decisive – help from Obert who deflected his touch of head to 24 ‘st routed to goal. Up to that moment, Bologna had clashed with Aresti who, gradually, had neutralized several Bologna players, most recently Soriano. For Motta it is the first victory in the fifth game and on Sunday there will be the challenge against Lecce to understand if the sands of the bottom-ranking will be embracing or not.