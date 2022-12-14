Home Sports Bologna clears Mallorca: 1-2 with Arna and Orso
Sports

Bologna clears Mallorca: 1-2 with Arna and Orso

by admin
Bologna clears Mallorca: 1-2 with Arna and Orso

International victory for Bologna who return to success outside of Italy. The rossoblù prevailed over Mallorca 2-1 with goals from Arnautovic in the first half and Orsolini in the second, at the start of the second half Katewere’s momentary equal, showing excellent things in ball possession in the first half and defending himself in the second with field reserves. Rossoblù already quite perky and well-oiled, with good game textures, Motta’s scheme consolidated, and the usual Arnautovic to materialize.

© breaking latest news

See also  Ice, Lollobrigida Mass Start World Cup

You may also like

Volleyball Champions League: Zaytsev drags Civitanova and overwhelms...

Rome, Mourinho: “Only Dybala will be missing from...

Basketball, it’s official: Alessandro Gentile is a new...

Inter, sigh of relief for Brozovic: there are...

Chinese Super League-Wuhan Yangtze River 0-3 Jinmen Tigers...

Milano Cortina 2026, inspection by the IOC Commission...

From Maradona to Baggio: Messi, his people, his...

Modern cancer vaccine: when it arrives and how...

The first leg records, Voghe the most successful...

Milan-Cortina 2026, Cio: «Team ready, now optimize the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy