International victory for Bologna who return to success outside of Italy. The rossoblù prevailed over Mallorca 2-1 with goals from Arnautovic in the first half and Orsolini in the second, at the start of the second half Katewere’s momentary equal, showing excellent things in ball possession in the first half and defending himself in the second with field reserves. Rossoblù already quite perky and well-oiled, with good game textures, Motta’s scheme consolidated, and the usual Arnautovic to materialize.