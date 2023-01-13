Thiago Motta is missing eight players: Soriano is also in doubt while Barrow should be on the bench in Udine. “Difficulties strengthen, so this is the moment – says the Bologna coach – to be strong: of course there are things more important than ours but I don’t want to hear excuses because we have strong and good players. Are we coming from two defeats in a row? we are used to losing, we all want to win in this game: in Rome a draw and I would say something more would not have been wrong and the same thing I think about the match we lost against Atalanta. Something is still missing and we are trying to find it to improve. Barrow “He won’t start the match: he’s not in the same condition as his team-mates but he’s doing well according to his physical data. And yes, it could be Moro’s time: up to now he hasn’t had the time he deserved”.

No to exchanges

So far, on the market, Bologna has not yet acquired anyone. “The youngsters? They’re growing: we work so that there isn’t just an appearance but so that they stay with us. I never look at age. Amey is taking him to Udine: he’s an extraordinary boy on and off the pitch. Raimondo? He has to work hard, I see him well in training but to take part in an Serie A match he has to go his own way but he has a lot of value. Udinese? We watched the videos today: a very physical team, a strong point but which can also become weak. Up front we have different characteristics and we will have to play a different game compared to the moments in which there were Arnautovic and Zirkzee, who could return from the Italian Cup onwards. The market? I don’t want and I don’t believe in exchanges, unless they are in favor ours: there are priorities and deadlines that we want to respect for the good of the group and the team. Our reality is that no one has left and no one has arrived, then there will be time to talk about it. Soriano? See you tomorrow at the finishing touches, you know which is important for the group but we don’t want to risk it given the hard blow in the foot that he took. Arnautovic? Let’s wait for the ten days we talked about, then we’ll evaluate. I liked everything about Sansone against Atalanta: enormous work, in the offensive and defensive phases: I hope for the team and for him that he will be rewarded by the goal. Who will win the Scudetto? Today I say Naples”.