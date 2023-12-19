Bologna, Fiorentina and Monza. That province that dreams of Europe

There are victories that cannot be the result of chance, results that arrive like this, suddenly and without warning. Some victories come from far away, they are the result of planning, investments and planning. Victories that can sometimes change the history of a team, a city, an entire province.

Try taking a walk for Bologna to understand what air you breathe. An air of celebration, of dreams, of desires. An air that has nothing to do with Christmas. Try asking some fans of the Monzawho will also have lost the Lombard derby 3 to 0 against Milan but in the meantime he is there, believing in it and fighting for a European placement. TO Firenze, needless to say, given that they know well what it means to travel around the continent and also reach the final. Yet you dream, maybe this time you’ll get higher. Ultimately, the numbers are all there.

Monza’s hopes

Of course, for the people of Brianza, Europe is a little further away than the others. 6 points, says the ranking. But what are 6 points for a team that until a few years ago was relegated to the slums of the minor leagues. What are 6 points behind for a team that amazed everyone with the quality on the pitch. Monza has nothing to lose Mister Palladino, a team that enjoys the moment and continues to dream in the meantime. A situation that is all gathered together in a chorus that is worth quoting in full: “I have always dreamed that / That this team here / One day, who knows / It will take us to Serie A / And now that we are here / I dream of the Champions League / If it doesn’t arrive / We’ll go back to the bar”.

The concrete dreams of Bologna and Florence

We dream a lot, we dream hard, instead, between Bologna e Firenze, on both sides of the Apennines. The Viola are sixth, the Rossoblu are fourth, having just beaten Roma in the direct match. A challenge between student and teacher for Thiago Motta, who sent Mourinho home with a match of quantity and quality, in which the Felsinei outclassed their Giallorossi rivals physically and in ideas. Now fourth place is theirs, alone. How long will it last? Hard to say. But in the meantime the Bologna he enjoys his moment. He enjoys jewels that will appeal to many clubs, a coach who is already ready to take flight. And a Champions League placement that no one would have ever hoped for.

