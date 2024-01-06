Bologna-Genoa (1-1) – Scattered Considerations

Between a lackluster Bologna and an exhausted Genoa, 2024 begins with a draw: De Silvestri unravels the problem in injury time.

After allil tie it is the fairest result. The Emilian and Ligurian rossoblùs begin 2024 by dividing the stakes, in a nervous, blocked and decidedly unfunny match. But, as mentioned, the division of the stakes is the most correct outcome given the progress of a match driven more by the limitations of the two teams than by their strengths. However, both Bologna and Genoa find themselves able to look at the glass half full: the hosts manage to avoid a second consecutive defeat at the end of time, the guests obtain another highly prestigious result. On the shields Gudmundsson, Calafiori but above all the two goalkeepers, active protagonists in saving the result.

Is Bologna just paying for a physiological decline in form or are their true limits starting to emerge? The answer it’s in the middle. Certainly, Thiago Motta’s team lacked brilliance and clarity but more generally the matches against Udinese and Genoa show us how the Bolognese players pay for an offensive phase not so well organized and profitable like the defensive one. Bologna’s attack is essentially based on the individual plays of Zirkzee, Ferguson and the attacking wingers; with the first in obvious difficulty, the second out due to suspension and the others on the bench or not in the best shape, it is clear how the rossoblù have substantial difficulties in finding the net, especially against an organized and compact team like Genoa. 71% possession proved to be the case incredibly sterileabove all because Bologna was unable to maneuver and get around the opponents’ low block, while the sacrifice of the Ligurian midfielders and Orsolini’s lack of inspiration they did the rest.

Support Sportellate: associates Our work is based on the commitment and passion of a young editorial team. Through the association you help us grow and always improve the quality of the content. Join now!

So what to do? Thiago Motta must start again from a simpler game and from more obvious but not therefore inaccurate choices. Bologna must learn to lower your center of gravityaccept leaving the ball in the hands of the opponents even in easier games on paper, start using Zirkzee in a more traditional way and take advantage of speed by Orsolini e company in the open field. Even the choice of give up on Saelemaekers to let the evanescent Urbanski play, he amazes with his excessive abstruseness: the Belgian is currently one of the fittest men in the team and it is no coincidence that Bologna begins to attack in a more concrete way with him on the pitch. In short, we praised Thiago Motta enough to allow ourselves some criticism regarding his decisions. Less is more (and better).

Genoa also suffers from its limitations, but in this case they are limitations physical and organic rather than tactical or technical. The victory faded after time expired because Genoa, for almost the entire second half, was unable to keep up with the running and physical nature of their opponents. In this sense, Bologna’s goal was in the air: as the minutes passed, the Ligurians they retreated further and further into their penalty area, increasingly lending his side to the overlaps and advances of opposing defenders. Could Gilardino have done something more, perhaps also making use of the two unused changes? This is difficult to say, but despite the limited resources available to the fresh forces in midfield they would perhaps have helped Genoa in their filtering work and would have allowed Gudmundsson to have more playable balls against a Bologna defense largely unbalanced forward.

Despite this, the Genoa match remains absolutely appreciable. If the usual organization of Gilardino’s men is not surprising, it is noteworthy defensive self-sacrifice of Messias, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson, often decisive both in retreat and in the first pressing phase. The coach’s choice to deploy all his quality men in midfield, unlike what he did with Inter, pays for the entire first half. Genoa manages to resist the pressure of the Bolognese midfield well and deploy well thanks to quick phrases, oriented controls and quick plays. In the second half, however, they were the men of quality to suffer physical collapse which condemns the guests to a draw. However, it’s no big deal, the point gained tonight does a lot of good for the standings and morale.

The article Bologna-Genoa (1-1) – Considerazioni Sparse comes from Sportellate.

Share this: Facebook

X

