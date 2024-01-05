Bologna Genoa on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

Where to watch Bologna-Genoa on TV

The match between Bologna e Genoa valid for the 19th matchday of Serie A will be broadcast Friday 5 January at 8.45pm live on Skychannels Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports 251 and Sky Sports 4Ke in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Antonio Nucera with commentary by Giancarlo Marocchi. Marina Presello and Riccardo Re on the sidelines. From 8.00pm and 10.40pm appointment with Transfer market-The Original with Alessandro Bonan, Paolo Condò, Alessandro Costacurta, Gianluca Di Marzio and Gianfranco Teotino.

The numbers of Bologna and Genoa

After a series of three draws and four defeats, Bologna won their last Serie A match against Genoa; the Emilians have not achieved two consecutive successes against the Ligurians in the competition since 2017/18 with Roberto Donadoni on the bench. Bologna have not won in four home games against Genoa in Serie A (2 draws, 2 defeats) and in the competition they have never done worse at home against the Ligurians (four draws between 1948 and 1954). Bologna lost their last championship match, conceding three goals against Udinese, one more than those conceded in the five previous matches (4 wins, 1 draw); the Emilians have not lost two games in a row in Serie A since January 2023 (against Atalanta and Roma). Bologna have won 17 Serie A matches in 2023 and it was since 1966 that he had not collected so many successes in a single calendar year in the competition (19 in that case). Bologna have won their last six league matches at the Dall’Ara, keeping a clean sheet in all the last four; the Emilians could achieve five home successes in a row without conceding any goals for the second time in their history in Serie A, after the period between April and October 1964 with Fulvio Bernardini as coach. More generally, the rossoblù have not won seven home matches in a row in the top division since the period between March and August 2019 (eight in that case). Genoa remained unbeaten for three games in a row for the first time in this Serie A (1 win, 2 draws); in general, the rossoblù team has not recorded a longer streak of useful results since March 2022 (eight resulting from a victory and seven draws, under the technical guidance of Alexander Blessin in that case). Genoa has gained 20 points after the first 18 matches of the season (5 wins, 5 draws, 8 losses); Not since the 2016/17 season had Grifone accumulated more at this point in a top-flight tournament (23 in that case, when they then lost their 19th match). After the away win against Sassuolo, Genoa could achieve two consecutive away wins in Serie A for the first time since May 2021 (the first of those victories came against Bologna).