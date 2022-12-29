Bologna, December 29, 2022 – Another piece of Bolognese music is gone: he died this evening Giovanni Pezzoli, drummer and co-founder of Stadio. He was 70 years old.

The band itself gave the news Gaetano Curreri on social profiles: “At 21.00 tonight unfortunately Giovanni left us. Our thoughts and our hearts are full of pain! We want to remember him with his smile and the desire to make music to make us and entertain you. Hi Giovanni”, wrote the Stadio, closing the post with a broken heart.

Bolognese, Giovanni Pezzoli had been struck by a serious illness in the night between 24 and 25 March 2016while on vacation in the mountains, a few weeks after the victory at the Sanremo Festival with the song ‘Un giorno mi diraì and a few days after the start of the ‘Miss Nostalgia Tour’.

Pezzoli was just to play that song back on stage for the first time the following August, at the Arena della Regina in Cattolica (Rimini): a return of a few minutes with the Stadio, introduced by an excited and moved Curreri and accompanied by an ovation. It had been live replaced in the meantime by Adriano Molinari, collaborator of Zucchero, then by Iarin Munari.

In June of last year Pezzoli was hospitalized for tests. A month ago, on 27 November, on the Fb page ‘Giovanni Pezzoli friends’, attributable to the artist, there appeared a post that had fans worried: “Giovanni is not well. For now we cannot add anything else out of respect for him and his family. We only ask you to be patient and think of Gio as positively as possible, who we hope will be of help to him. These are difficult times , please do not insist on asking for information. Thank you very much”.

It’s still: “Gio right now more than ever needs our positive energiesof all that your affection can produce that is concrete and useful for the battle it is fighting”.

On December 7 a more reassuring messagewith a photo of Pezzoli from the hospital bed with a nasal respirator, thumb raised, a hint of a smile and the inscription “During the battle it’s not important to win or lose, but to fight and our Gio is a great fighter!” , accompanied by hundreds of likes and messages of good wishes.