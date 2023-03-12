He is satisfied with the performance Thiago Motta who positively evaluates Dall’Ara’s 0-0 draw between Bologna and his Lazio. The new bench by has caused a sensation Arnautovicnot even entered the ongoing tender: “Barrow deserves to play up front, today he couldn’t see the goal but he has a nice shot. In the second half he came close to scoring, he gives us depth and presses by letting the team out. I’m happy with his game and that of the team against a team that wants to keep the ball like us, it was a good game – he says – Angry Arnautovitch? I haven’t seen him, you have to ask him“. No particular reason for the exclusion of the attacker, on paper, the most important of the team: “In this moment the others deserve to play. Now let’s think about the next match to understand who will start and who will take over. We’re working well, whoever played deserved it, that’s why we’re making these choices”. So no controversy: “There are no controversies, leaders train together with others. Of course I want even more from them because they have conquered it during these years by playing and not playing. Medel came back today and I’m very happy with this group, there are no controversies. At this moment we only want the good of Bologna and we must already think about the next one, giving our all”.