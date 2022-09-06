After a meeting with the leaders of Bologna in his home in Rome, Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked: the CEO Fenucci, the director Sartori and the ds Di Vaio were present at the meeting, the summit by the club was aimed at bringing the Serbian coach resigned but, as expected, did not give up an inch. Bologna, then, decided for the exemption by tearing the contract until next June and giving a clean break to the adventure that began on January 28, 2019 and ended, in this championship, with three points in five games.