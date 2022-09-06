Home Sports Bologna, Mihajlovic exonerated after three and a half years
Sports

Bologna, Mihajlovic exonerated after three and a half years

by admin
Bologna, Mihajlovic exonerated after three and a half years

The paths of the Serbian coach and the rossoblù club separate: at the moment the team is 16th in Serie A with three points, still without a win. The former coach of Spezia, the most popular for the after, will not arrive De Zerbi

After a meeting with the leaders of Bologna in his home in Rome, Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked: the CEO Fenucci, the director Sartori and the ds Di Vaio were present at the meeting, the summit by the club was aimed at bringing the Serbian coach resigned but, as expected, did not give up an inch. Bologna, then, decided for the exemption by tearing the contract until next June and giving a clean break to the adventure that began on January 28, 2019 and ended, in this championship, with three points in five games.

Team in Vigiani, then Motta?

Thus ends after 1317 days the beautiful and difficult adventure and also marked by Sinisa Mihajlovic’s fight against leukemia. A statement from the club will be released shortly and the team, which will resume tomorrow, will be led by the Primavera coach Vigiani for one or two days waiting to find a replacement. Which probably won’t be De Zerbi. Thiago Motta is currently the hottest name for after Miha: the dialogue between the club management and the former Spezia coach has already started.

September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 16:11)

© breaking latest news

See also  Music, Abba are back after 40 years: new album and concert in 2022 - Magazine

You may also like

University of Pisa, the 2021 Gender Report and...

National Gymnastics Championships: Zhejiang Temei Win Cup team...

From Milan to Sierra Leone: 6,500 km by...

US Open Comprehensive | Nadal upset Zhang Shuai/Pavic...

Promote and popularize ice and snow sports and...

Volleyball. On Friday there is Da Rold-Trentino, a...

Sinner-Alcaraz, chapter 4 at the US Open: history...

2022 National Go Team Trials Start on the...

Udinese – The background of the former Fofana:...

Du Feng: Before the Asian Cup, there were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy