The paths of the Serbian coach and the rossoblù club separate: at the moment the team is 16th in Serie A with three points, still without a win. The former coach of Spezia, the most popular for the after, will not arrive De Zerbi
After a meeting with the leaders of Bologna in his home in Rome, Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked: the CEO Fenucci, the director Sartori and the ds Di Vaio were present at the meeting, the summit by the club was aimed at bringing the Serbian coach resigned but, as expected, did not give up an inch. Bologna, then, decided for the exemption by tearing the contract until next June and giving a clean break to the adventure that began on January 28, 2019 and ended, in this championship, with three points in five games.
Team in Vigiani, then Motta?
Thus ends after 1317 days the beautiful and difficult adventure and also marked by Sinisa Mihajlovic’s fight against leukemia. A statement from the club will be released shortly and the team, which will resume tomorrow, will be led by the Primavera coach Vigiani for one or two days waiting to find a replacement. Which probably won’t be De Zerbi. Thiago Motta is currently the hottest name for after Miha: the dialogue between the club management and the former Spezia coach has already started.
September 6, 2022 (change September 6, 2022 | 16:11)
