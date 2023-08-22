Bologna-Milan: ‘Pulisic is a talent, Giroud a true leader’

The AC Milan coach comments on his team’s success in the Dall’Ara match against Bologna: “We saw good things but we know we need to improve. Are the new players? Thanks to the old players, they fit in well. Pulisic is a talent and Leao has superpowers, but Giroud is a true leader.” As for the transfer market: “I’m satisfied because the players we wanted have arrived”

Stefano is very satisfied Pegs of the start of the championship of his AC Milan who conquered the difficult field of Bologna with a clear 2-0. The result is the right union between the old guard (goal from Giroud) and the freshness brought by the new ones (goal from Pulisic): “I think the more we field quality players the more chances we have, we have many good players, we have seen good things but we also know that we have to work hard – he says – That the players who have arrived know how to play football is evident but I really liked the attitude of the team”.

“Pulisic is a great talent, Giroud is a true leader”

Milan have made an important transfer market to be competitive at the highest levels in Italy but also in Europe: “I am satisfied because we wanted players with certain characteristics and they have arriveda good group is being born because the old ones have helped the new ones, Pulisic is a talent and I knew it, I was convinced I was taking on a high-quality player, he’s flexible, he can cover multiple roles, that’s fine, but we know we still have a lot of work to do.” A note of thanks for Giroud: “It’s an example, he is a technical leader but also from the point of view of attitudeshe’s always available to work for the team and then to finalize, he’s happy and this is important, he’s not so young anymore and we’ll have to let him catch his breath, but he’s a player and a person of depth.”

“Does Leao have superpowers, Zlatan? We miss him a lot”

Leao is also growing continuously: “He has superpowers but he must understand that this must be made available to the teamif we all learn to work without the ball we will get great satisfaction”. On the decision to spend the interval on the pitch: “It was 60 degrees in the locker room and that’s why I made them catch their breath on the pitch”. A Milan that restarts without Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “In the meantime, we miss he has done so much for this grouphe made us grow, his absence is felt but we have grown thanks to him and the players who have followed this path have improved a lot”

