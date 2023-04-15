Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights

It ends in a draw at Dall’Ara, 1-1 for Pioli’s team who had changed 10 out of 11 players compared to the Champions League match against Napoli. Shock start for the Rossoneri, down after 33 seconds with Samson’s goal. Attempts by Rebic and Florenzi, great goal from outside the area by Pobega for the draw. In the second half Rebic and Pobega try again like Diaz, protests from Milan for an alleged penalty not granted in the 89th minute (touch with the arm in the area by Lucumì).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

