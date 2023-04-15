Home » Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights
Sports

Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights

by admin
Bologna-Milan: video, gol e highlights

It ends in a draw at Dall’Ara, 1-1 for Pioli’s team who had changed 10 out of 11 players compared to the Champions League match against Napoli. Shock start for the Rossoneri, down after 33 seconds with Samson’s goal. Attempts by Rebic and Florenzi, great goal from outside the area by Pobega for the draw. In the second half Rebic and Pobega try again like Diaz, protests from Milan for an alleged penalty not granted in the 89th minute (touch with the arm in the area by Lucumì).

See also  30 facts about Curry's three-pointers: Dominate the record list with the most goals on Wednesday_Hit_1_NBA

You may also like

The broadcast of a Top 14 match disrupted...

Defending champion Tsitsipas misses Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals...

Bologna – AC Milan 1:1, AC Milan players...

Serie A, Bologna-Milan 1-1: Pobega responds to Samson

Tough home defeat for Zadrazil’s Bayern in the...

China League One schedule match announcement Guangzhou team...

Udinese: Sottil, the match against Roma doesn’t need...

for the Blood and Gold, the opportunity or...

Billie Jean King Cup 2023 results: Britain’s Harriet...

2023 Sohu Equestrian Equestrian U19 Youth Elite League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy