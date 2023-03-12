news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – “Barrow deserves to play in front, today he couldn’t see the goal but he has a good shot. In the second half he came close to scoring, he gives us depth and presses by letting the team out. I’m happy with his game and that of the team against a rival who wants to keep the ball like us: it was a good game.” Thus, from the microphones of Sky Sport, the Bologna coach Thiago Motta comments on his team’s goalless draw against Lazio.



But was Arnautovic angry about the exclusion? “I haven’t seen him, you have to ask him”, replied Motta, who then adds: “there are guys who deserve to play, the match lasts a very long time and against a team like Lazio you also have to think about defending yourself. This The evening went relatively well because we always try to win even if I think a draw is right”.



But why is Arnautovic finding little space? “Because right now the others deserve to play. Now let’s think about the next match to understand who will start and who will take over.” (HANDLE).

