Bologna’s last home game of the 2022-23 season in which Napoli, already graduated as champion of Italy several days in advance, arrives at the “Dall’Ara”. Just over 27,000 spectators, whose anticipation is enlivened by the round of the field of the women’s Bologna, which celebrates promotion to Serie B to the applause of those present and several photos under the curve.

Close to the start of the match, however, a choreography with various banners scattered almost everywhere recalls Massimiliano Bozza, known to all as Massi, a member of the disbanded group of Mods, who recently died of a heart attack at just over 50 years of age. As the players gain entry, the scene is taken by the traditional red and blue scarf that involves the entire curve. Always continuous vocal cheering among choirs of all kinds, many of which are against the Neapolitan fans, promptly returned to the sender by the counterparty.

Even if Napoli took the lead on the pitch by two goals to zero, the cheering didn’t stop and was rewarded by a Bologna team that didn’t give up and managed to draw to the obvious and immense joy of their supporters. At the end of the match it’s a big celebration for this championship that is finally a little more exciting than the repetitive seasons without infamy and without praise in the recent past. To conclude, photos of the team in the center of the curve with all the fans still in the stadium. The hope is that this will finally be the starting point for a more competitive Bologna that lives up to the fans’ dreams.

Finally, the guest sector sold out but in addition to all 2,500 tickets made available for the traditional portion of Curva St. Luke, you can count many other Azzurri fans scattered throughout the various sectors of the stadium. The heart of Neapolitan support, gathered behind the banners Curve A e Ultras, arrives just before the start of the game, immediately showing off with large banners. From a singing point of view, very loud and incessant cheering in which choirs celebrating the victory of the Scudetto prevail and many others against the home fans. Many even the smallest flags waving for the entire duration of the match, there are also some smoke bombs thrown towards the track while the match on the pitch, as mentioned, ends with a solo draw which is greeted with satisfaction even on the guest side, I absolutely pay for a season that is unquestionably already part of the story.

Luigi Bisio