The numbers of Bologna and Naples

Il Bologna is the team against which Napoli have scored the most goals in Serie A: 192. The Neapolitans lead by 49 hits to 41 in 127 precedents against the Emilians in the top league; complete the picture 37 draws. Il Napoli has won 11 of the last 14 challenges (one draw, 2 defeats) against Bologna in Serie A, including all the last five, with a score of 12-3 in the latter partial. The Napoli have won their last two matches against Bologna at the Dall’Ara in the league; the Neapolitans have never achieved three consecutive away wins against the Rossoblù in their history in Serie A. The Bologna have drawn the last three matches championship home games (against Milan, Juventus and Rome); the Emilians have not recorded consecutive home draws in Serie A since the period between March and May 1989 (four in that case, with Luigi Maifredi on the bench, the last of which against Napoli). The Napoli lost their last league away game against Monza; the Neapolitans have not suffered two consecutive defeats away from home in Serie A since February 2021 (three on that occasion). No team has conceded fewer goals than Bologna in their home games of this league: 12, like Inter; on the opposite side, however, the Napoli is the formation that has sscored more goals (35) away.