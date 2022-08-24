The defender, arriving from Genk, has received a residence permit and is already available for the San Siro match against Milan. “I’ll have to learn about the Italian league, my dad showed me Serie A when I was little”

From our correspondent in Casteldebole Matteo Dalla Vite

Jhon Lucumi, a Colombian withdrawn from Genk by paying the 8 million euro clause, presents himself: having arrived, the residence permit may already be available for the San Siro match against Milan and the ownership prices (instead of Bonifazi) go up hourly.

The presentation — At his side, the director of the technical area Giovanni Sartori: “Despite his young age he has international experience between Genk and at home – says Sartori -: he is a player we all knew, I had followed him to Atalanta, I had tried to take him and so did Bologna, but he had never been on the market. This year we have succeeded, we hope that he can become an even more important player than he is ”. Then, here’s Jhon: “Bologna attracted me for the sporting project – says the Colombian – but also for the squad that features great players: the project immediately seemed positive for how I understand things, in addition to the fact that Serie A it is obviously very attractive and I consider it one more step in my career. Medel? We all know him in South America, by experience and character and as a player: he will certainly help my career, and I hope to play alongside him in a positive way. Am I already available to play? Yes, I am available, all the files have arrived. Pros and cons? Of course I have to get to know the Italian championship, I want to show my skills, when I get to know Serie A better, my teammates and my whole new world then I will be able to express myself on what I need to improve … ”. See also Volley A3, Geetit Bologna returns to the gym for the new season

Cordoba and Yepes — Obviously he still knows little about Bologna (“They told me that it is a very beautiful city, the people still welcomed me very well, Di Vaio then told me of the value of this club and of the city itself”), in the past he was close to wearing the Barcelona shirt. “I played the last three games with Genk with great professionalism but I already knew about Bologna and I had chosen him immediately. Barcelona? I don’t know anything about the details. My career? I started playing as a child, my parents have always supported me – continues Lucumì -, my father has always been passionate about football and always showed me the matches of La Liga and Serie A. It was he who encouraged me to go to try with Deportivo Calì and from there then in 2018 I arrived in Europe at Genk: I am proud of the path I have made and I believe that my family is too. I can play, on the left being left-handed, both in the three-man defense and in the four-man defense: I have no problem in both situations. Idols? Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Mario Yepes, two points of reference of our Colombian national team, are a source of inspiration for everyone. Mihajlovic? We obviously talked to each other and above all about movements on the pitch in order to be able to get into the team’s mechanisms as soon as possible ”.

