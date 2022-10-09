Dominguez gives Motta’s team the lead, Sampdoria reaction in the second half. Djuricic scores the tie then Skorupski defends the point

Sampdoria (Serbian) happy, Bologna overwhelmed by whistles at the end of the match after a 1-1 that (re) ignites the fierce contestation of the rossoblù curve. Dominguez deceives the home team, Djuricic saves the Sampdoria. Who, if not his compatriot, could have lent a hand to Stankovic to get back on par for a game that was becoming damn complicated for Sampdoria? This is exactly what happens in the 27th minute of the second half, in a match that Bologna seemed to manage calmly until then after Dominguez’s advantage in the first half. Instead the challenge of Dall’Ara ends in a draw, but in the end the one who smiles is Sampdoria and Bologna chews bitter. But the fault lies with the rossoblùs, who after the break failed to impose their game to try to close the match. A point that weighs heavily for the Sampdoria, and never mind if the first Sampdoria victory slips again. Bologna falls back into limbo, after a week never so tormented, even if Motta brings home the first point of his management. Stankovic tried to make a difference in two days of work and something has already been seen, at least in terms of intensity. He opens Dominguez in the first half, closing an action that Arnautovic had as the main interpreter, with a first opening (bad Sabiri) for Aebischer. His shot was countered by Audero, who could do nothing on the second shot of the Argentine midfielder of Bologna. Also he, Dominguez, almost at the end he hit the crossbar from almost thirty meters, confirming an evening as a protagonist. See also Sampdoria-Lazio 1-1: Gabbiadini equalizes Immobile's goal

Journey into the crisis — Stankovic will make this Sampdoria grow even more, which tonight has lined up with a 4-2-3-1 (Rincon and Vieira in front of the defense, Caputo the only striker) who showed in the first half old sins and well-known gaps, starting with the only tip blucerchiata never served. Stankovic entered the field embraced by Thiago Motta, partner of the Nerazzurri Triplete, but then had to suffer. For Bologna it was not an easy evening on a psychological level after entering the field greeted by a banner in the rossoblù curve (“Who does not fight if he must go”), which left little room for imagination. The start of Sampdoria was uphill, because Bologna immediately broke through in their right lane (Bereszynski suffered), with Orsolini who served Aebischer: shot out a little, blocked by Murillo. Then the Sampdoria came out and one got the impression that Stankovic’s team had managed to reorganize, making a good density in the middle of the field, then taking advantage of the insertions of Djuricic, to whom the rossoblùs struggled to take the measures. Motta lost Lykogiannis to an injury, who went out on a stretcher due to the after-effects of a header with Sabiri, replaced by De Silvestri (on the right, with Cambiaso on the left). But the maneuver was not affected, also because Sampdoria lost incisiveness with the passing of the minutes.

Course correction — Stankovic tried to change in the second half, and his moves worked: inside Léris (left), Djuricic moved to the center, and Sabiri right. Caputo-goal, but he had started in a clearly irregular position. Stankovic then gave space to Villar, to gain quality in the dribble against a less brilliant Bologna than the first half, but who took advantage of the frequent interruptions of the game to adjust the positions. Until the equalizer: Bereszynski’s cross from the right, Skorupski-Soumaoro misunderstanding, short throw from the goalkeeper, wrong shot by Léris who became an assist for Djuricic. There the joy of Stankovic exploded, who in the final with Verre went very close to a sensational victory. See also Former Juve champion Antonello Cuccureddu at the age of 72 draws the field for children

