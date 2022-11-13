Rossoblù masters of the field: the Swiss, with his first goal in Serie A, signs the advantage in the first half. Then Motta’s team spreads in the second half: the 6-1 at San Siro is behind them. Dionisi’s team never played

In the long journey to Qatar, Michel Aebischer will be able to see his first goal in Serie A endlessly, the winning split that Bologna needs the coveted reaction, the applause of Dall’Ara and a good slice of self-esteem after the hailstorm of San Siro, on an evening that becomes triumphant with the passing of the minutes. Sassuolo goes down like a passive and confused boxer, bogged down in his own shyness and also by Arnautovic’s punch who returns to the goal after action with a lot of outspoken controversy then sedated by the embrace of him. The three of a kind is from Ferguson and is a eurogol for this Scottish winger who knows how to see the goal like few others (third goal in A). Motta applauds, rejoices, Medel also kisses and now, with 19 points in the bag, he will have time to discuss any improvements to the January market with Mister Saputo. Sassuolo, unrecognizable, leaves Dall’Ara with broken bones.

Super Swiss — As often happens Motta shuffles the triptych behind Arnautovic. This time it’s up to Aebischer, Ferguson and Soriano, while Dominguez slips into the median alongside Medel. Dionisi relaunches Traoré from the first minute in the trident with Pinamonti and Laurienté: there is time for the pounding Berardi, the Sassuolo flag starts from the bench. The game soon slips into the hands of the rossoblùs, more proactive than a Sassuolo who does not seem to dare to different plots except the restarting game. The first thrill is an intuition of Dominguez (the engine of Motta’s game) for Arnautovic who does not hook. The same canvas shortly afterwards, Aebischer also enters the supply chain, but Arna does not engage. The guests play for a throw-in, but they do it well: Traorè in the split devours the goal in front of Skorupski, while Laurienté’s blow from two steps is thwarted by a prodigious intervention by Soumaoro. At half an hour, Bologna realizes a superiority that is not exorbitant but rather evident. The starting flicker comes from Arnautovic who creates superiority on the left where Lucumi can cross for Aebischer’s right-footed break. The advantage reassures the rossoblùs and does not shake Sassuolo who are struggling to trigger their trident. See also Ukraine, Sean Penn: "Zelensky my greatest inspiration" - Foreign

Sassuolo, so no — After the rest Dionisi inserts Henrique, in place of Thorstvedt, to give more liveliness to the maneuver. But not even the time to settle down that Bologna strikes again: Soriano’s descent (excellent), a millimeter ball for Arnautovic who also bypasses Consiglio and bags. Then the Sassuolo coach distorts everything: inside Alvarez and Berardi, which means in fact central strikers and two high wards, that is a very unbalanced team. The spirit is also the right one: nagging, proactive, but behind them open highways. And Bologna is waiting for nothing else. Ferguson signs the three of a kind in the most spectacular way: right-footed shot from the edge of the area that slips into where Consiglio cannot reach. From the Ara in celebration, for Sassuolo it is a night to forget.

