The rossoblù coach: “Let’s start playing again as we know, Medel has character.” Possible sale of minority shares

After the six goals scored at the San Siro, Thiago Motta has only one goal. “Let’s get back to doing what we know how to do, I immediately told the boys – says the Bologna coach -. And the idea of ​​being able to play immediately is fine. And yes, I’m still angry: with myself, because I don’t like it. lose like this. It is important to transform this anger into positive energy, in view of the match against a Sassuolo who knows how to play football. San Siro? Now let’s close this chapter, I believe that Bologna is a solid team and we will prove it. ”

MEDEL CASE — Net of a non-existent free-kick and the 6-1 final for which no excuse is needed, in the heavy defeat at home-Inter there was also an over the top Gary Medel. “We talked to each other: he has an experience of years and years, an enormous character and an extraordinary energy that he must put to help his teammates. A managerial leader at San Siro? I repeat: the chapter is closed, now it is necessary to think about doing well against Sassuolo. If the ranking is right or would I have thought to be higher? We are where we deserve to be. We did our best to take Bologna as far as possible. Monday, after the race “.

KNOWN AND THE VOICES — See also Basketball, Italy women: Villa summoned at 16. And he scores most of all Speaking of Saputo, the president arrived today and will remain in Bologna until Tuesday: according to the finance site “Mergermarket”, the rossoblù club is “evaluating strategic operations, including the sale of a minority stake to external investors”. In the recent past, Saputo himself had silenced the rumors of the total sale of the club, adding however that “if someone serious proposes to join the club to make Bologna grow, well, I could also evaluate the situation”. After the end of the first part of the championship, Bologna – apart from the national teams – will stay on vacation for 15 days and will meet again on 28 November (5 December for the national teams not involved in the World Cup). Two friendlies with Serie A teams are planned.

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 16:29)

