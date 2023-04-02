The play-off for the eighth place in the standings is won by Bologna. Thiago Motta’s team regained home success, after the two points obtained in the last three days by scoring three goals against Udinese: thanks to Posch’s fifth center of the season, midfielder Moro’s first in Serie A and Barrow, the great protagonist of the match: the Gambian striker had a hand in the first two goals and personally scored the third, with an assist from Moro, finding the goal that had been missing since 16 October (third goal in the league). Motta has regenerated too, but above all a Bologna that reaches Fiorentina in eighth place and thus remains hooked on the train to Europe, overtaking the black and whites in the standings.

The stakes at Dall’Ara are high and we are off to a strong start

Bologna unlocks it already in the third minute. Barrow first goes forward and sews a dangerous action, then returns, recovers the ball and serves Posch, who from the edge, with a shot from the outside right, mocks a far from impeccable Silvestri. Bologna pushes and stings again in the 12th minute on the restart. This time on the Barrow-Moro axis, with the Croatian going deep, swerving and dribbling Samardzic and Ehizibue to the limit, finding the 2-0 in the bottom right corner to the right of the goalkeeper.

Udinese then raises the pace and balls to go and look in the Beto area and the tactic works. The Portuguese first cues Samardzic, then tries a couple of times, even touching the crossroads. No goals for him and neither for Zeegelaar, who headed close a couple of times, only to be rejected by a goal scored on the goal line by Posch. Udinese collects corner kicks and dangerous actions, but doesn’t make an impact.

The second half

Bologna thanks and closes the accounts at the start of the second half (minute 4) with Barrow, who arrives running on the ball blocked in the area by Moro and scores with a right foot low into the corner, then coming close to his personal brace two minutes later. Udinese down, also because without Sottil on the bench and without the unavailable Success, Walace, Perez and Becao, he has few cards to play. Thiago Motta, even without the injured Arnautovic, Cambiaso and the flu Skorupski, more, thanks to choices that surprise Udinese: in fact Orsolini, Dominguez and Soriano enter from the bench. The Bologna is close to 4-0 even with Sansone halfway through the second half, and with Dominguez and Soriano, then he controls the match, while the bianconeri switch to a 4-4-2 formation also including the talented Pafundi, without ever worrying the hosts.