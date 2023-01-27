Home Sports Bologna-Spezia 2-0, goals from Posch and Orsolini
Sports

Bologna-Spezia 2-0, goals from Posch and Orsolini

by admin
Bologna-Spezia 2-0, goals from Posch and Orsolini

Few problems for Motta’s team who have always had the ball in hand: for the guests second defeat in a row 2-0

One goal in each half is enough for Bologna to settle Spezia at Dall’Ara. At the end of a decisive dominance by the hosts, at the end of the first half, in the 37th minute, Posch took care of it with a nice right foot to send the teams to rest at 1-0. In the second half, after having already come close to doubling on a couple of occasions, in the 77th minute Orsolini perfected a counter-attack: 2-0 and the afternoon in the archives.

Soon the complete service

January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 20:38)

© breaking latest news

See also  In Berchidda the great festival of Sardinian engines

You may also like

From France – Marseille mock Naples and ensure...

Napoli-Eintracht, the German club and advice to fans...

Zaniolo to Bournemouth? The player is not convinced,...

Tsitsipas without mom wins more

It was revealed that Mbappe was once again...

Rugby “lowers” tackles to protect players. But it...

Rugby Benetton: after the banana in Traoré, Nemer...

Jeremy Lin joins Taiwan PLG League Kaohsiung Steelers_Zhejiang...

Leonardo Fioravanti, in the Olympus of surfing the...

Rugby. He gave a banana to his black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy