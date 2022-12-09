Lykogiannis, Dominguez, Sansone, Cambiaso, Ferguson, Vignato, Arnautovic, Barrow and Lucumi are online. Fair play on the pitch: Pyyhtia admits to the referee that he wasn’t penalized and Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi retraces his steps
Nine different scorers for Bologna’s test in the pouring rain against Kapfenberg, formation of the Austrian second division. In fact, the second friendly of the rossoblù club ends 9-0 which next Wednesday will meet (in Spain) Mallorca: goals from Lykogiannis, Dominguez, Sansone in the first half and increased tally thanks to Cambiaso, Ferguson, Vignato, Arnautovic, Barrow and Lucumi in the recovery. Coach Thiago Motta rotated all the men available (Zirkzee, Bonifazi, De Silvestri and the internationals Skorupski and Aebischer were missing) keeping only Sosa and the baby Pyyhtia on the pitch for 90′.
Maria Sole has second thoughts
—
There was also a curtain call starring the match referee, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi: in the 15th minute, the Austrian Macher slides into the Bologna midfielder Pyyhtia in the area and the referee immediately concedes the penalty. Without hesitation. And without the help of the Var, of course. Ten seconds later, probably recommended by the assistants (Ricci and Fontani) but also by the Bologna player himself (Primavera with the first team), Maria Sole canceled the choice and awarded the goal kick. Rethinking and Fair Play.
December 9 – 16:26
© breaking latest news