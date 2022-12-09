Nine different scorers for Bologna’s test in the pouring rain against Kapfenberg, formation of the Austrian second division. In fact, the second friendly of the rossoblù club ends 9-0 which next Wednesday will meet (in Spain) Mallorca: goals from Lykogiannis, Dominguez, Sansone in the first half and increased tally thanks to Cambiaso, Ferguson, Vignato, Arnautovic, Barrow and Lucumi in the recovery. Coach Thiago Motta rotated all the men available (Zirkzee, Bonifazi, De Silvestri and the internationals Skorupski and Aebischer were missing) keeping only Sosa and the baby Pyyhtia on the pitch for 90′.