And then, after seeing Bologna’s victory against Fiorentina yesterday from the stands and after directing this morning’s training, here is the official announcement: “Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has entrusted the technical leadership of the First Team to Thiago Motta who has signed a contract until 30 June 2024 “. Thiago Motta brings with him seven collaborators to which the confirmation of Nicoló Prandelli (athletic trainer) must be added: the second coach is Alexandre Hugeux, the technical collaborators Garcia, Lozano, Colasante, Dossou-Yovo and Colinet, the athletic trainer Aiello. The technician will be presented tomorrow at 15 in Casteldebole.