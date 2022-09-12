Home Sports Bologna, the official engagement of Thiago Motta until 2024
Bologna, the official engagement of Thiago Motta until 2024

Bologna, the official engagement of Thiago Motta until 2024

The new technician, who replaces Mihajlovic, will be presented tomorrow afternoon in Casteldebole: he brings seven collaborators with him

And then, after seeing Bologna’s victory against Fiorentina yesterday from the stands and after directing this morning’s training, here is the official announcement: “Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has entrusted the technical leadership of the First Team to Thiago Motta who has signed a contract until 30 June 2024 “. Thiago Motta brings with him seven collaborators to which the confirmation of Nicoló Prandelli (athletic trainer) must be added: the second coach is Alexandre Hugeux, the technical collaborators Garcia, Lozano, Colasante, Dossou-Yovo and Colinet, the athletic trainer Aiello. The technician will be presented tomorrow at 15 in Casteldebole.

September 12, 2022 (change September 12, 2022 | 13:57)

