Beautiful frame at From the Ara from Bologna where 25,562 spectators flockof which beyond 1,500 are those who arrived from Friuli. Home Rossoblu and Udinese, protagonists of a good season so far, after years of anonymity are looking for the decisive impetus in this direct clash to get closer to that European dream that has been missing in the two cities for too many years. Football tradition and ultras would deserve this limelight in both cases but in the end, on the pitch, it was Thiago Motta’s boys who won with a peremptory 3-0 for which little more than an effective playing time was enough.

Photo by Luigi Bisio