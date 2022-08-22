Goal and show at Dall’Ara: the rossoblùs produce more, but the best chances are for Hellas. The Var cancels a goal to Orsolini for offside, the hella does not take advantage of the numerical superiority in the final

A point each for Bologna and Verona, who leave the uncomfortable zero share in the standings in a balanced game with different emotions. The two strikers are the great protagonists of the game, Arnautovic who puts the hosts ahead and then Henry who draws almost at the end of the first half. A fair tie between two teams still incomplete and awaiting reinforcements from the market to complete the squads. In the final, Orsolini’s expulsion leaves Bologna in 10 but Hellas fails to take advantage of it.

Flare-ups — Teams with 3-5-2 on mirror initially, Mihajlovic proposes Orsolini alongside Arnautovic in attack and De Silvestri in the central defensive trio with Kasius in the wing, while Cioffi relies on Coppola and Retsos in the rear. Verona comes out very well from the blocks, with Henry hitting the crossbar after 28 seconds and Lasagna making a mistake from two steps on the resulting corner for two great scoring chances in the first 69 ”. These are isolated jolts of a tendentially blocked start to the match, with Bologna shaking only at 19 ‘when Cambiaso fishes Arnautovic well, but the Austrian’s header from a good position ends high. The striker did not fail two minutes later, however, when he anticipated Gunter and slipped Montipò on Kasius’ low cross. The Dutchman on one side and Cambiaso on the other are two thorns in the side of the Veronese defense for a Bologna that seems to be in control after the goal without creating great dangers. Hellas looks petrified, but suddenly wakes up and the end of time becomes spectacular: the guests draw in the 43rd minute with Henry leading Skorupski taking advantage of a bad reading by Bonifazi on Lazovic’s cross, then a minute later the Var cancels Orsolini’s goal for offside. In the recovery first Ilic calls Skorupski to a great save with a torpedo from the edge, then again Orsolini touches the eurogol from midfield. See also Bologna at fantasy football, how Mihajlovic plays: Arnautovic leads, Dijcks the doubt

The Red — The match thrives on blazes even at the beginning of the second half, for example between 8 ‘and 9’: first Tameze sensationally wastes a nice invitation from Lazovic from a few meters, then Orsolini with his hot left calls to the beautiful save Montipò with a shot from 25 meters. The technicians are looking for fresh strength from the bench, but the game falls asleep in the middle phase of the second half, with only Dominguez trying from the edge. A possible turning point comes in the 33rd minute, when in a contrast in midfield Orsolini raises his leg too much, hitting Hongla in the head and taking a red directed by Marcenaro. Verona, however, does not have the strength to take advantage of it even if Lasagna would have a good opportunity on the developments of a corner kick, but he thwarts by sending out with the right.

August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 23:14)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

