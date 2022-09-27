On the forty-seventh floor of the Allianz Tower in Milan, Usain Bolt walks slowly and softly and casts his laser gaze over the city. His Michelangelo physique still has an enviable aspect. But you always get the impression that the old wolf can shoot at any moment, leaving you there with the idea of ​​the wind. The Jamaican, at 36, capable of winning gold in the 100 and 200 in three consecutive Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016) still holds both the world records of 100 (9 “58) and that of 200 (19 “19).

No one like him in the history of athletics, very few like him in the history of sport. The man who confronts Muhammad Ali and Pele, with Eddy Merckx and Michael Phelps, made a blitz in Milan as a guest of Allianz Direct. Usain was the protagonist of the last three advertising campaigns of the insurance company and met the employees in the tallest tower in Italy by number of floors. The Jamaican, on the occasion, also agreed to grant an exclusive interview to Gazzetta dello Sport.