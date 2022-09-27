Home Sports Bolt: “Jacobs? I like it. But nobody beats my record”
Sports

Bolt: “Jacobs? I like it. But nobody beats my record”

by admin
Bolt: “Jacobs? I like it. But nobody beats my record”

We met the world record holder of 100 and 200 meters on the forty-seventh floor of the Allianz Tower in Milan. From Bob Marley to Kerley, here’s what he told us

On the forty-seventh floor of the Allianz Tower in Milan, Usain Bolt walks slowly and softly and casts his laser gaze over the city. His Michelangelo physique still has an enviable aspect. But you always get the impression that the old wolf can shoot at any moment, leaving you there with the idea of ​​the wind. The Jamaican, at 36, capable of winning gold in the 100 and 200 in three consecutive Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016) still holds both the world records of 100 (9 “58) and that of 200 (19 “19).
No one like him in the history of athletics, very few like him in the history of sport. The man who confronts Muhammad Ali and Pele, with Eddy Merckx and Michael Phelps, made a blitz in Milan as a guest of Allianz Direct. Usain was the protagonist of the last three advertising campaigns of the insurance company and met the employees in the tallest tower in Italy by number of floors. The Jamaican, on the occasion, also agreed to grant an exclusive interview to Gazzetta dello Sport.

See also  Serie A female - Well Juve, Milan and Inter. Rome ok thanks to 3 own goals!

You may also like

The Accademia Pavese chases away the fear with...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China’s women’s basketball team...

UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Yi Hok advanced...

Pavia takes Muggiò and flies to the command...

UEFA Nations League-Italy 2-0 Hungary into the top...

Consonni, after four years wins on the road...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team...

Volleyball World Cup, Italy-Puerto Rico 3-0 –

Good mood!Westbrook: It doesn’t matter if I’m needed,...

Suzuki invests in flying cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy