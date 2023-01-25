Home Sports Bolton, referee what are you doing? Extracts the red card from the wrong player: the fans go crazy
Bolton, referee what are you doing? Extracts the red card from the wrong player: the fans go crazy

Bolton Wanderers-Forest Green Rovers of League One was marked by a sensational error by referee Tom Nield in the 28th minute of the first half

The unthinkable happened in the match between Bolton Wanderers e Forest Green Roversvalid for the 26th round of League One, the third English series. THE Trotters they took the lead in the 6th minute thanks to the goal signed by Dion Charles (tenth goal in the league). Just the number 10 of the landlords will become the protagonist shortly after a sensational episode.

In the 28th minute, in fact, the match director, Tom Nielddraws the red card for violating conduct from Charles, guilty of having punched the defender in the stomach Forest Green Rovers, Brandon Cooper. Charles, dumbfounded, could not believe what was happening. The bad foul was actually committed by EliasKachunga as you can very well see from the replay.

The (legitimate) protests of Charles who headed for the locker room were useless. “You are not fit to referee”, the screams of the fans present in the stands in the direction of the referee Nield. Vibrant protests from fans also on social media. The Bolton in the end ten managed to resist for over an hour and defend the precious result.

