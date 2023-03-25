On March 19th, Beijing time, the new product release of BOLUX T-03 officially kicked off at the Shiberg Hotel in Guangzhou Sunac.

The guests who attended the meeting came in droves to sign and take pictures on the signature wall. Greeting the scene, partners from all over the country introduced and communicated with each other one after another. The atmosphere was warm and harmonious, and the loud slogan of BOLUX Glory Tiancheng·Smart Direct Flight was frequently heard in the lobby.

Partner photo

At the welcome dinner, with the speech and toast by Mr. Liu Peng, general manager of BOLUX Greater China, the atmosphere of the dinner continued to be high. All partners and friends from the media communicated with each other and toasted each other. It felt like a grand family banquet.

At 9:00 am on March 20, the new generation of BOLUX T-03 made its grand debut at Guangzhou Fengshen Golf Club…

T-03 four-star driver: glory Tiancheng direct flight

Features: Optimized full-screen surface with high rebound and super-standard club face; wavy terraced carbon crown; upgraded power screw stabilization system, designed for the pursuit of long distance.

The new power of T-03 Samsung driver is ready to go

Features: Full internal plasma welding technology; DAT55 precision forged club face; upgraded power screw stabilization system, easy to achieve long-distance stable landing points.

T-03 fairway wood: strong power and stable control

Features: Precision carpenter hemp steel hitting surface, with penetrating power and distance; upgraded power screw stabilization system, better distance and direction; new streamlined club head, intelligent aerodynamic design.

T-03 Iron Woods: The new upgrade is finalized

Features: Carpenter hemp steel thick and thin club face structure, brand new super high speed; upgraded power screw, optimized smart direct flight; aerodynamic sole design, easy to launch and long distance.

Hardcore: Game-changing long-range and fault-tolerant tech without compromise

Features: Combination of casting and forging, ingenious design; hollow structure, both sound and shape; optimized club face, straight and long distance.

F-03 wedge: Forged soft iron, smooth ball stop

Features: Forged with soft iron, it has a solid feel; the wide bottom saves the ball, stable control; innovative double grooves, the ball stops immediately.

King’s Wings: A New Paradigm of Craftsmanship and Modern Aesthetics

Features: Multiple structure design, high-quality feel feedback; innovative 3D water ripple grinding club face, effectively correcting the direction of putting.

(Physical display of BOLUX women’s new clothing bags)

Mr. Liu Peng, general manager of BOLUX Greater China, gave a speech, and the new product launch officially started.

Mr. Liu Fuquan, product manager of BOLUX, explained product knowledge.

After the product explanation, the regional sales managers and partners conducted active product exchanges and knowledge answers, and the partners were full of confidence in the new BOLUX T-03 product.

After the press conference, everyone moved to the driving range of Fengshen Golf Club, and had a trial session of new products. Everyone was experiencing each club of BOLUX with heart, and received unanimous praise on the spot. Not to be outdone, several partners were comparing the distance, 301, 306, 326… The data soared. Several partners hit a 7-iron distance of more than 200 yards. The whole practice field was filled with crisp and loud BOLUX T -03 new batting sound.

At 1:00 p.m., accompanied by the sound of roaring gun salutes and the slogan of Glory to Heaven • Smart Direct Flying, the BOLUX new product launch conference officially opened. Everyone can experience the excitement and charm of golf and spend a good time on the green.

The ancients once said that if you can use all your strength, you will be invincible in the world; if you can use all your wisdom, you will be invincible to a sage. This year is the sixth year that the BOLUX brand has been on the market. Although six years is not a long time, for the development of the brand, it has completed the market experience and brand positioning in six years. During this period, our BOLUX team continued to innovate and explore, to give back to customers with ingenious products; to make continuous efforts to make the plan take root. We are not in a hurry for success, restless about the status quo, and always maintain full enthusiasm to make the BOLUX brand shine in the industry.

(Mr. Liu Peng delivered a speech at the dinner)

Liu Peng delivered a brief dinner speech: Thank you to every guest at the scene, thank you for meeting everyone, thank you for our journey together, let us all work together to cheer for Chinese golf, hope that Chinese golf will get better and better, and hope that Chinese golfers Good luck, I wish everyone a prosperous career and a happy family!

BOLUX golf, meticulously crafted and striving for perfection, is the persistence and love of the craftsman.

Afterwards, the awards ceremony of the dinner was held, and the host successively announced the winners of the closest flagpole award, the longest distance award, the net pole championship, the first runner-up and the third runner-up award, and the total pole championship, first-run runner-up and third runner-up award.

(Award presenter: Mr. Cui Zhiqiang, former vice chairman of the Chinese High School Association)

The best awards of BOLUX 2022 were presented at the dinner party, thanks to all partners for their company and support!

Chengdu Jinshang Golf won the BOLUX 2022 Gratitude Award. I am grateful for the six years of solidarity with BOLUX. Thank you and the team for your trust and support to us all the time! Although cooperation is a win-win situation, the economic profit is far less than winning a close partner like your company.

Beijing Yingsaiao Trading Co., Ltd. won the BOLUX 2022 Best Display Award. A good brand is inseparable from a good image, and a good brand image is the only way to win the favor of consumers.

Lin Hongyi Sports Goods Store in Haicang District, Xiamen City, Shanghai Xuanpeng Trading Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Mingyang Sports Culture Co., Ltd., Foshan Golf Home, Beijing Wangfeng Yongtai Trading Co., Ltd., Beijing Golf Space and Shenzhen Huihao Sports Goods Co., Ltd. Best Progress Award for BOLUX 2022.

Nanjing Gaojiang Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., Kunming Jinluan Trading Co., Ltd., Hainan Jinxiang Trading Co., Ltd. and Shandong Nanshan International Golf won the best promotion partners in 2022. Marketing is crucial to the influence and popularity of a brand In one link, every publicity of everyone is to promote the growth of BOLUX brand.

Guangzhou Boxiang Golf won the BOLUX Excellent Partner of the Year in 2022. We have seen their hard work and achievements in the past year. I hope this is just the beginning. There is still a long way to go. Let’s work together and achieve better results in 2023.