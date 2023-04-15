Late regrets – the convicted Boston Marathon bomber apologizes to the victims two years after the attack. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boylston Street, in the heart of Boston. Traffic is still rolling here, but construction work for the 127th Boston Marathon next Monday (April 17) is already in full swing. Grandstands will be erected in the finish area and advertising banners will be erected. Work is also going on 200 meters before the finish line.

A man uses a machine to polish copper plates. They are part of one of two memorials to the victims of the April 15, 2013 bombing. Ten years ago, two explosive devices detonated within seconds along Boylston Street, where thousands watched the marathon.

German runner Mockenhaupt was in the hotel room

The German long-distance runner Sabrina Mockenhaupt didn’t notice any of this at first. She had finished tenth in her Boston premiere just under an hour and a half earlier and was sitting in her hotel room about 300 meters from the finish line.

“I called my trainer and said, ‘There’s something going on in the background’, I couldn’t place it at all, until at some point you left the room and saw the terrible news straight away on TV,” she recalled in a Deutschlandfunk conversation.

“This is an ABC News special report.”

“We are interrupting your program because there have been two explosions today at the Boston Marathon.”

“At least three people are dead, up to one hundred fifty people are injured. Many of them very seriously.”

The area around the crime scene at the finish line was cordoned off

Mockenhaupt learned that three people died and at least 150 others were injured, some seriously.

Actually, she should have flown home again in the evening, but her hotel was close to the scene of the crime, so it was part of the high-security zone – and was sealed off. Outside, the FBI began investigating, inside Mockenhaupt fought back tears.

“I still remember sitting there on the windowsill. You could see the crime scene from there. And I was so sad because I was afraid that something would happen again. I just wanted to get away. That was it shortest night of my life.”

Tenth Anniversary Commemoration

Since 2019, two memorials at the two explosion sites have commemorated the victims. A memorial service will be held here to mark the anniversary. Many of the Bostonians’ wounds have healed, but there are still scars.

There were protests when Hollywood filmed the attack. Boston’s largest daily newspaper said the strip was “unnecessary” and “hurting.” Sabrina Mockenhaupt saw the film in the cinema. Only then, she says, did she realize how “immensely lucky” she was at the time.