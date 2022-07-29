Home Sports Bonadio with the care Livraghi climbs in the Apt
The Friulian tennis player is in 190th place in the world ranking He has been training in the Powerboat for 3 years, it is his second home

Enrico Venni

July 28, 2022

PAVIA

At the age of 29 in recent weeks, Riccardo Bonadio, a Friulian from Azzando Decimo but now a tennis player from Pavia by adoption (he trains between tournaments around the world on the fields of Powerboating and lives in the city) diamond of a circle that is constantly growing in results.

Bonadio entrusted himself to the care of the Pavia staff starting from Mattia Livraghi who followed him with the collaboration of all the staff starting from Uros Vico and Massimiliano Piacentini and the athletic trainer Alessio Firullo. The instructors Riccardo Gallinella, Matteo Alloni, Arianna Diani, Luca Tacchella also follow the whole movement in the numerical and quality growth of young people. Motonautica Pavia has recently achieved the goal of promoting the men’s Serie C team to B2 series, which joins the First Pavia team that will play the men’s A2 championship in the autumn, where it has been playing for a decade.

«Riccardo Bonadio has now become at home here where he has been training with us for three years now living in Pavia – remembers Mattia Livraghi -. This season he reached his best placement in the ATP ranking, reaching 188th place two weeks ago (today he is 190, ndr). He lost the final of the Bratislava Challenger, participated in the qualifiers at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and on the London grass he also passed the first round of “which”. There is a whole staff that works here at Motonautica to make young people grow and the results are coming ».

And so many players who grew up “at home” are already part of the A2 team. “Compared to several years ago, practically a squad in Serie A made up of players who are from Pavia or train in Pavia, and not only come here to play championship matches: from Bonadio to the new arrival, Marco Brugnerotto from Varese (2.1 and 616 Atp), as well as all our Rodolfo Craviotto, Alessandro Valletta, Tommaso Cerchi ».

Satisfaction also comes from the youngest of the Amp tennis school. Giovanni Boi, Daniele Chiappini and Pietro Stripoli, the Under 14 men’s team of Motonautica played in the regional team final, surrendering only to Tc Milano and in September it will play the macro-area Under 14 North phase. Over 120-130 young students follow the Powerboating tennis school and among these the hope is to find other talents. –

Enrico Venni

