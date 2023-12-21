Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over Anadolu Efes

Bayern Munich imposes itself with authority on Anadolu Efes in the 15th Round of the Euroleague, and joins them in the standings with 7 victories.
86-71 the final at BMW Park, highlighted by Bonga (15+6+3 steals), Ibaka (13+7+4 assists) and Obst (17 with 5/5 from the field and 3/3 from free throws in 13 minutes) , Lucic’s seasonal debut is worth mentioning.
For the guests, the newly arrived Oturu stands out with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks, 13 points each for Daum and Thompson.
