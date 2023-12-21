Home » Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over Anadolu Efes
Sports

Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over Anadolu Efes

by admin
Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over Anadolu Efes

Bayern Munich imposes itself with authority on Anadolu Efes in the 15th Round of the Euroleague, and joins them in the standings with 7 victories.

86-71 the final at BMW Park, highlighted by Bonga (15+6+3 steals), Ibaka (13+7+4 assists) and Obst (17 with 5/5 from the field and 3/3 from free throws in 13 minutes) , Lucic’s seasonal debut is worth mentioning.

For the guests, the newly arrived Oturu stands out with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks, 13 points each for Daum and Thompson.

See also  Teacher Jokic scored 7 of 8 with 19 points and 5 rebounds, Serbia captured Poland and won the group stage – yqqlm

You may also like

Vladimir Gutiérrez focused on MLB

La Liga – Roberto doubles Barcelona 3-2 Almeria,...

Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

Milan, Bennacer: “Ibrahimovic has a winning mentality, he...

The Asian Cup will use semi-automatic offside recognition...

Nice runner-up to PSG at the break, Lyon...

Luis Jiménez, the unexpected reinforcement of Cruz Azul...

Football marketing, where do the top Italian teams’...

Central media looks at Hainan｜”Sports + Tourism” hot...

Doumbia from Brest scored four goals in half...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy