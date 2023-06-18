Boniek gave an interview. Suddenly he got amazing news. What luck [WIDEO] It’s for him

The Polish national team won 1:0 with Germany after a goal by Jakub Kiwior. It was also a farewell meeting of Jakub Błaszczykowski with the Polish national team and its fans. There were many emotions at the National Stadium, and the match was analyzed in detail by Zbigniew Boniek and Roman Kołtoń in Saturday’s “Prawda Futbolu”.

Bereszyński: We knew that this match could look like this

Zbigniew Boniek analyzed the match against Germany. Suddenly he gave amazing news

According to the former president of PZPN, it was a match after which you can come to some interesting conclusions. “There were some interesting things in this game. Some say you can’t play like that, others say it’s very good and the team has to play defensively. The biggest drawback of our team, however, is that we can’t keep possession of the ball and play, for example, 20-25 passes – he assessed.

At some point, however, Boniek stopped his statements about football and gave the happy news. – I will be a grandfather once again! he revealed. This information was given to him by his wife, who, during the recording of the program, suddenly entered the room and showed him a text message. The former president of PZPN was very happy to hear this news. – Number seven will be! he said, referring to the number of grandchildren. The host, Roman Kołtoń, immediately congratulated him. – A beautiful case of Zibi! – admitted the journalist.

Zbigniew Boniek already has six grandchildren. They are: Mateo (born 2004), Giulia (born 2006), Emma Catterina (born 2015), Bianka (born 2020), Jakub (born 2020) and Filip (born 2022) ). Soon, she will welcome the next youngest member of the family into the world.