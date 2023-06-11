Home » Bonn basketball players equalize against Ulm in the final series
Sports

Bonn basketball players equalize against Ulm in the final series

Bonn basketball players equalize against Ulm in the final series

Dhe Telekom Baskets Bonn managed to equalize in the final series of the Basketball Bundesliga. Two days after the 73:79 against ratiopharm Ulm, the Champions League winner clearly won the second duel in his own hall on Sunday evening with 104:75 (45:29). Game three takes place in Ulm on Wednesday, and the team from Ulm also have home advantage in the fourth game on Friday. A possible fifth game would then take place again in Bonn on June 18, since the Telekom Baskets had finished first in the main round.

To become German champion, three victories are necessary. It would be the first championship title for both Bonn and Ulm. Defending champion Alba Berlin had already failed in the quarterfinals against Ulm, which then also knocked Bayern Munich out of the playoffs in the semifinals.

In front of 6000 spectators in the sold-out Telekom Dome in Bonn, Finn Delany was the best thrower in Bonn with 23 points. National player Karim Jallow scored 17 points in Ulm.

